Crashed aircraft retrieved from Lake Opeta

A small aircraft, belonging to the East African Civil Aviation Academy, that crash-landed last Friday was yesterday retrieved from Lake Opeta in Obutete Sub-county, in Pallisa District

The aircraft was lifted out of the lake using a helicopter.

Following the crashing of the aircraft, police deployed heavily at the scene to stop locals from vandalising the aircraft as some had reportedly started siphoning fuel and stealing other parts.

Sources say no local was allowed access to the scene during the retrieving exercise.

The sources add that the wreckage was transported at night, adding that the academy has launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

The director of the academy, Col Ronal Turyabona, said: “The retrieved aircraft was brought to the institute last evening awaiting for the investigators’ report to ascertain the magnitude of the damage.”

Col Turyabona said a team of investigators have already visited the scene.

“We are just waiting for the details from the investigators, they are soon completing the work,” he added.

According to Col Turyabona, the small aircraft was piloted by Mercy Mulayi, 24, a second year student at the academy.

“The student was doing sole flight and she had reportedly left the flying academy at 8am for the exercise. Unfortunately she crash-landed in Pallisa,” he explained.

He revealed that soon after the accident, the victim was evacuated to Pallisa Hospital for medical attention.

“By the time she was brought back to Soroti she was okay but traumatised. She had no serious injuries and is out of danger,” he said.

Col Turyabona said they had registered a similar incident 10 years back.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old local, who was looking after his cattle near the crash scene, reportedly got shocked, collapsed and died when he heard the noise made by the engine and blades of the low-flying helicopter.

Paul Opupa, was a resident of Akisim village, Obutete Sub-county in Pallisa District.