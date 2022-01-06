Create special rooms for breastfeeding students- RDC tells schools ahead of reopening

Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner, Jane Asiimwe Muhindo addressing head teachers at Bushenyi district multi-purpose hall on January 5, 2022. PHOTO/ ZADOCK AMANYISA

By  Zadock Amanyisa

Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner Jane Asiimwe Muhindo has asked schools to create special rooms for breastfeeding students who got pregnant during the two-year virus-induced lockdown.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.