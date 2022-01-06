Create special rooms for breastfeeding students- RDC tells schools ahead of reopening

Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner Jane Asiimwe Muhindo has asked schools to create special rooms for breastfeeding students who got pregnant during the two-year virus-induced lockdown.

According to Ms Asiimwe, there is need to appreciate the fact that learners got pregnant due to the Covid-induced lockdown and that they should be supported to continue learning.

Ms Asiimwe was speaking during a one day engagement meeting with head teachers of government-aided schools at Bushenyi District multi-purpose hall on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed at preparing for school reopening scheduled for next week.

"Along this lockdown, some learners are breastfeeding while others are pregnant. They should be allowed to go back to school. For those who are breastfeeding, create special rooms at school so that they can breastfeed their babies. What I know is that they are not many, they could be five to six. Create a room where a mother can come, breastfeed and go back to class such that they are supported and along the way, they will join," Ms Asiimwe told head teachers.

Ms Asiimwe pledged to work with the area Woman Member of Parliament to see how breastfeeding learners can be supported to stay on course.

"We appreciate that these children became pregnant due to the inconvenience of lockdown. They did not invite it. So, as schools, let's look at how we can support them. We should create an environment to enable them continue with life. Let us have them registered. I am going to contact the area Woman MP so that we can draw out a plan for them to be supported," she added.

She also warned school heads against increasing school fees, sending learners back home for sanitizers and concealing Covid cases.

"Don't send learners back home for sanitizers. We expect that each school should have enough soap and water or sanitizer. The other issue is concealing information about Covid. Some students are sick but you don't want people to know, you conceal and the disease spreads. At the end of the day, you are affecting yourself. You are in charge of these schools. Make sure that SOPs are observed to capacity," she told head teachers.

The Bushenyi Chief Administrative Officer Mr Willy Bataringaya warned head teachers and teachers against using Covid as a scapegoat to be abscond from duty.

"We shall not allow everyone to be away because of Covid. Whoever wants to be away because of Covid should also be ready to test and show results," he said.

He asked teachers, religious leaders and community members to mobilize learners to return to school since many may choose not to report back.