Credit officer remanded over abuse of office

A credit officer has today been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly abusing his office.

Mr Danson Nahurira, 47, a credit officer at Post Bank, Mbarara branch appeared before Grade One Magistrate, Esther Asiimwe at the Anti-Corruption Court who read to him the charges before remanding him until June 23.

He has, however, denied the charge slapped against him by the prosecution. Court has heard that investigations in the matter are incomplete.

Prosecution led by Gertrude Apio contends that on July 27, 2022, Nahurira while at Post Bank Uganda which is a public company, in abuse of the authority of his office did an arbitrary act prejudicial to the interests of his employer to wit irregularly received Shs500, 000 as an inducement for issuing a financial card to Detective Sergeant Samuel Liwa without following the established processes for issuing such cards.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit received information from a whistle-blower who reported that Nahurira solicited money ranging between Shs1 million and Shs2 million to issue financial cards to people with loans in order to enable them acquire other loans.

They stated that this resulted in the loss of funds worth billions as people acquired multiple loans from Post Bank and other banks.