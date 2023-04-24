Crime gangs invade Mbale-Butaleja road

Police are investigating a series of brutal attacks on residents in the villages on Mbale-Butaleja road that are blamed on organised criminal groups.

One of the recent incidents that went viral on social media is that of a boda boda rider, who was attacked in the night and left with severe cuts on his body before they took off with his motorcycle.

The locals have for the past three months been reporting similar incidents of sporadic attacks, although police and other security agencies have been reportedly slow to act.

Mr Wilberforce Mwima, 56, a teacher and resident of Lujehe Cell in Butaleja Town Council, was also attacked at Nghambi Swamp on Busolwe-Mbale road and robbed of Shs850,000 and a phone before he was hacked several times.

Mr Mwima, who is currently admitted to Busolwe General Hospital, was ambushed by three men while riding his motorcycle.

The Bukedi South Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident at the weekend. He added that the police started a hunt for the suspects, who are currently on the run.

“He was knocked down by three unidentified persons, who were riding on another motorcycle and upon falling down, he was strangled and cut on the left knee with a sharp object. He was robbed of his smartphone, cash worth Shs850,000, a motorcycle helmet and three chicken,” Mr Mugwe said.

The third incident, Mr Abubaker Kyobe, 32, a boda boda rider and a resident of Busolwe Central Zone in Busolwe Town Council, was robbed of his motorcycle Reg No UFN 725V early this month.

According to the police, suspected robbers cut the victim on the head, leaving him unconscious at Bunghum Cell in Nakwiga Ward, Busolwe Town Council in Butaleja District.

Mr Mugwe said the victim was later taken to Busolwe hospital and that the scene of crime was examined by detectives and traffic officers to aid the investigations.

Mr Moses Gimei, a boda boda rider, said they are scared for their lives following the spate of crime.

It is reported that the criminal gangs have set base in several areas on the Mbale-Butaleja stretch from where they emerge and terrorise their targets. Some leaders who spoke to this newspaper asked security forces to heighten operations in the area, especially during the night, to contain the situation.

The most dangerous spots include Mabole Trading Centre at railway area, Dube Rock Gate area, Bufuja-Kachonga Town Council, Kachonga, Nampologoma area and Mungambi Wetland. Other spots are around Milo Six, Kachonga Trading Centre, Nabiganga and Doho Rice Scheme. The gangs reportedly ride on motorcycles without registration numbers.

Butaleja Central Police records indicated that 15 people have been attacked and seriously injured by notorious gangs in the past two weeks.