Crime preventer shot dead in police scuffle with suspect in Mityana

A 35-year-old boda-boda rider and crime preventer has been confirmed dead after he was shot during a scuffle between police and a suspect at Kabira Village in Maanyi Sub County, Mityana District.

Sam Nangereka was shot on Friday during an operation with officers from Maanyi Police Station to arrest 40-year-old Isaac Ssendawula, accused of malicious damage to property and assault.

According to eyewitnesses of the 6am shooting, two police officers confronted Ssendawula, also known as Erisa but he attempted to resist arrest. In the ensuring scuffle, a bullet was discharged from one of the officer’s guns and hit Nangereka’s right thigh.

“It appeared like the suspect knew how to use the gun because after the shooting, he remained with the gun and it is the officer in charge of Maanyi police station who later withdrew it from him,” Mr Chrysostom Kizito, the chairperson Kabira Village, said

The two police officers and Nangereka were riding on the latter’s bike registration number UFD806X when they arrived at the scene.

“When our officers arrived at the place where Ssendawula was, he resisted arrest. Nangereka intervened to help the officers which did not go down well with Ssendawula and as the scuffle ensued, the latter grabbed the gun from one of our officers and shot Nangereka,” Ms Racheal Kawala , the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson said.