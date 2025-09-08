Crimean-Congo fever breaks out in Nakasongola

Nakasongola District is on high alert following confirmation of one case of the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a viral disease primarily transmitted to humans from ticks and livestock. The confirmed CCHF case is from Namansa Parish in Nabiswera Sub-county.

The patient is undergoing treatment at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala City while three suspects are under observation. A total of 21 contacts are under observation, the medical teams in Nakasongola District confirmed yesterday. A circular dated September 5, seen by Daily Monitor, invites heads of departments among other stakeholders for the CCHF Taskforce meeting at the district Health office today. It clarifies about one confirmed CCHF case undergoing treatment at Nakasero Hospital.

“Nakasongola District has registered an outbreak of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever. So far, one confirmed case of CCHF is undergoing treatment at Nakasero Hospital and three suspects under isolation,” the circular signed by Mr Edward Kitonsa, on behalf of the district chief administrative officer, reads in part. The Nakasongola District Health Officer, Dr Agaba Byamukama, confirmed the CCHF outbreak, saying: “... 21 contacts are under observation. CCHF is a viral disease with a recent history of outbreaks in cattle corridor areas where Nakasongola falls. The last registered CCHF outbreak was in 2022 in Nakasongola District.” Officials in Nakasongola District had by press time not provided updates.

But health officials said the details will be disseminated today at the CCHF District Task Force meeting at the district health office ground. In 2022, Nakasongola District registered an outbreak of the CCHF disease that claimed the life of a 12-year- old boy at Kikoiro Village in Lwampanga Sub-county. The 2022 CCHF case went through different health facilities before ending up at Entebbe hospital where he died. This possibly complicated the contact tracing. But the final stages including the burial process was handled by the health burial team, Nakasongola District officials told Daily Monitor. In March 2025, Uganda registered a CCHF case in Kyegegwa District, Western Uganda. Health officials say the tick-borne virus results in severe viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks with a case fatality rate of up to 40 percent.

About CCHF disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes Crimean –Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) as a severe viral haemorrhagic fever transmitted by ticks and found in Africa and Asia, the Balkans, the Middle East with case fatality rate reaching 10-40 percent. CCHF has a potential for severe outbreaks because of its global distribution and the lack of vaccine for control. Humans can also become infected through direct contact with the blood or tissue of infected animals. The disease can spread between humans through close contact with the blood, bodily fluids or organs of an infected person.