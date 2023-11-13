Crisis as sacked doctor ‘flees’ with keys to scan room

Wakiso Health Centre IV is in crisis after the facility officer-in-charge, who was interdicted in September, allegedly locked the ultra-sound scan in a room and refused to hand over office.

Dr Dickson Lukanga was interdicted by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Alfred Malinga on September 7 over allegations of absenteeism and poor service delivery that led to unnecessary referrals made to Kawempe National Referral Hospital. He was interdicted together with Dr Paul Zirimala, the officer-in-charge of Namayumba Health Centre IV after an assessment of irregular attendance at their stations.

Mr Malinga said upon interdiction, Dr Lukanga refused to hand over the office. He accused him of locking the ultrasound scan in a room at the maternity section and running away with the keys.

This, he said, rendered the essential machine redundant and out of reach. But Dr Lukanga denied the allegations. The CAO also accused Dr Lukanga of going away with the audit files and locking his office.

“I have already written to the District Police Commander of Wakiso to arrest him and they bring him to this health facility and he hands over forcefully,” Mr Malinga said after the meeting convened at the medical facility on Friday.

“Dr Lukanga is a very undisciplined officer, highly unprofessional and unserious person. He took this health facility as his own that he could lock it at any time when he wanted,” the CAO said.

“He is on interdiction because of irregular attendance to duty. I took only a simple sample from June to August, he had attended only eight days,” he added.

Mr Malinga also accused Dr Lukanga of mismanagement of funds.

“I have already instituted an audit against him. And it looks like he had a clique of members swindling money from this health facility; that is why he has run away with all the financial records,” he said.

“You can imagine since I interdicted him, he is nowhere, the auditors cannot access the records. I have instituted another accountant, but they cannot operate,” Mr Malinga added.

However, Dr Lukanga dismissed all the allegations made against him as baseless and malicious, intending to defame him.

“A scan is a government equipment, then why should I lock it and take the keys? I have been away for now two months. May be the people saying so have their own issues. Let them deal with their problems,” he said yesterday.