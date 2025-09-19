Crocodile attacks leave Kalangala locals on edge

For the past three years, residents of Kalangala District on Lake Victoria have lived in fear as crocodiles roam the waters, killing at least five people and maiming several others. The reptiles have also devoured livestock, including cows, goats, pigs, and dogs, leaving communities shaken and impoverished. Mr John Katende, 36, from Ntuuwa fishing village, still bears the scars of a 2024 attack that left him lame. “It grabbed me from the back and dragged me toward the deeper part of the lake. One of my friends grabbed its tail until it let me go, throwing me onto the rocks. That’s how fishermen managed to rescue me,” he recalled.

Mr Katende spent nearly two years receiving treatment at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital.

Another victim, Mr Ronald Zirimenya, 40, from Mpaata, was attacked last year while repairing a boat. “I stepped back to collect other fishing gear and the crocodile grabbed me. My colleagues used sticks and jerry cans to scare it off. My legs still carry the marks of its teeth,” he said. Others, including Mr Nkerementi Mugerwa of Lwanabatya and two fishermen from Kussu, also survived attacks earlier this year. Not all made it out alive. Mr Huzairu Lubega Mulyanyama, from Buyange, recounted how a crocodile killed a woman known as Specioza as she fetched water. “We tried to scare the crocodile but failed. Later, only her body parts were recovered,” he said.

In another grim case, residents retrieved a drowned fisherman’s body, only for a crocodile to snatch it before burial. “We only managed to recover half of the body for burial,” Mr Lubega narrated. At Kachanga Primary School, pupils recently fled after spotting a crocodile near the shore, just metres from their classrooms.

Parent Sulaiman Kasasa said the committee has resolved to fence the school and build a borehole. “We are still worried a crocodile could one day attack a pupil or teacher. We need government support to secure both the primary and secondary schools,” he said.

Residents have also reported heavy animal losses. Mr Sam Mukasa lost a cow, Mr Ummat Muhammad lost a cow and a dog, while Ms Suzan Namwanja and Mr Musa Ssebyabwe each lost four goats. “These crocodiles find animals drinking water at the lake shore and drag them away,” Mr Muhammad said. Mr Lubega explained that crocodiles frequently move from one landing site to another. “They attack in Buyange, Bubeke, Lwaazi, Namisoke, Misisi, Lwanabatya, and Ntuuwa. When waves hit one area, they migrate to another, often hungrier and more aggressive,” he said. Residents identify three rocky islands near Mukaka, Ntuuwa, Damba, and Lwanabatya as their main hideouts, a place they call Mubuzinga Busatu.

Calls for intervention

In response to residents’ petitions, Kyamuswa County MP Moses Kabuusu sought help from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA). “We cried for help and received a team from UWA last week. They managed to capture only two crocodiles, as the rest escaped with the hooks,” Lubega said. He urged government to provide alternative water sources. “These crocodiles hide under water. As we fetch water, we mistake them for stones, only to be attacked,” he said.

MP Kabuusu added that the attacks are hurting the local economy.

“Some fishermen are afraid of fishing for fear of attacks. Even the crew of the MV Amison are afraid to step out and clear nets from engines. This is affecting business in the area,” he said. According to UWA officer Vanice Mirembe, human activity and illegal fishing have worsened crocodile encounters. “We always caution people never to allow children to fetch water or swim in the lake. But many parents and children don’t adhere. When crocodiles get used to people standing in the lake, they learn how to attack them,” she said. Ms Mirembe explained that dwindling fish stocks leave crocodiles with little to eat.

“If a crocodile fails to catch large fish, it cannot chase the small ones. It ends up attacking a person in the water, mistaking them for prey,” she added. She stressed that crocodiles cannot be eradicated since they are part of Lake Victoria’s ecosystem. “If you are in a boat, you cannot be attacked. The danger comes when you step into the lake,” she said. “Not every crocodile attacks humans. It is usually one aggressive crocodile that makes a kill, and the others feed on it.”

Ms Mirembe urged island leaders to introduce by-laws restricting swimming and fishing while standing in the water and advised fishermen to avoid fish breeding areas where crocodiles linger. UWA confirmed that two crocodiles were relocated last week via Kigungu-Entebbe, in addition to six moved earlier this year. Officials said the exercise aims to reduce human–wildlife conflict across the islands.

Background

Crocodiles attack humans for several reasons. Shrinking fish stocks caused by illegal fishing have reduced their natural prey, forcing them to hunt alternative sources of food. Increased human activity along the lake’s shores has also brought people into close proximity with the reptiles. Often, people standing in the water are mistaken for prey, triggering aggressive behaviour. In many cases, it is one particularly aggressive crocodile that initiates an attack, while others nearby feed on the dead body afterwards.



