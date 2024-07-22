Crocodile, hippo attacks plague Ntoroko

At least eight people have been killed and several others injured after they were attacked by crocodiles and hippopotamuses in Kanara Sub-county, Ntoroko District.

Leaders in the district say the attacks occurred in the last seven months.

The deceased include; Jack Bwambale, Tooto Eriya, Stephen Kabagambe, Matayo Kusemerewa, Ambrose Tusiime, David Masereka, Turihabwe Akugizibwe, and Ivan Byamukama.

The victims are part of the community displaced by the Lake Albert floods in 2019 and are living in makeshift structures on the shores of Lake Albert. The most affected villages are Kachwakum and Rwenyana.

Due to flooding from Lake Albert, the water has advanced approximately 10 kilometres inland, leaving parts of Kanara Sub-county still submerged. As a result, crocodiles and hippos have moved away from the lake, approaching the makeshift houses of residents.

Mr Friday Innocent, the Kanara Sub-county chairperson, said more than 13 people have been attacked by crocodiles.

“Most of the victims are those who go fishing and fetching water at the lake. We have reported this issue to the concerned leaders, but no action has been taken. Last week, a resident who went fishing was killed,” he said in an interview at the weekend.

The Kanara Sub-county speaker, Mr Eric Tusiime, said: “Our people’s livelihood depends on the water. The lake has many swamps, and when marine security forces chase our people, they hide in the swamps where crocodiles attack them. These are people who were already displaced by floods; it’s a double pain.”

The Kachwakum Village chairperson, Mr Rwaheru Byaruhanga, said people have started fleeing the area.

“Many of our people who survived have lost their legs and are still in the hospital. We are living in great fear. The primary source of income here is fishing, and if people cannot go to the lake, they have nothing to eat,” he said.

In a July 15 letter addressed to the warden-in-charge of Toro Semliki Wildlife Reserve, Ntoroko District Chief Administrative Officer Moses Agum expressed concern over attacks.

Toro Semliki Wildlife Reserve covers most parts of Ntoroko District.

“In the past three weeks, these incidents have resulted in two reported cases of severe injury to individuals who were attacked by crocodiles. As a local government authority responsible for the welfare and safety of our residents, we are deeply concerned about these developments,” the letter reads in part.

“The presence of crocodiles in close proximity to humans poses a significant risk to public safety and has understandably caused fear and anxiety among the local community,” It adds.