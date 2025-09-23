Crowd control, cyber-crimes key police targets in 2026 polls

Police are to prioritise crimes related to crowd control management, cyber and traffic offences as the country enters the election campaign period.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Abas Byakagaba said they will not tolerate offences like computer misuse, false information and electoral malpractice.

“We remind the public that acts of electoral malpractice and activities that contravene traffic regulations, inciting violence, hooliganism, computer misuse, destruction of property and spreading false information will not be tolerated,” Mr Byakagaba said.

All district police commands have been carrying out exercises on managing riots and crowd control. The skills are expected to be used during the campaigns.

Last week, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao said they will not allow processions in the election campaigns and those who will not abide by those standards will be forced to do so.

“The elections are going to be peaceful. There will be no processions. There will be no ggaali. You will announce where your rally is and drive there straight if the people are there, they will listen to you and then you will go home. Then on Election Day people will vote. This is going to be the quietest election you have ever seen in the world. It is going to be so quiet. And those who don’t want it to be quiet, will be made quiet,” Mr Mao who is also the president of the opposition, Democratic Party (DP), said.

The Electoral Commission has nominated local government candidates.

Presidential nominations started today with President Museveni who’s seeking relection after four decades in power.

In the 2021 General Election, some opposition candidates were arrested by the security personnel as they were travelling to be nominated and dumped at the EC offices. They were again arrested and dumped at their homes.

The government claimed that the opposition's actions were to encourage crowds and lead to the spread of Covid-19 virus.

In this general campaign, the digital media is expected to play a key role in vote canvassing.

Most candidates are expected to use social media, artistes and influencers to reach out to voters.

Mr Byakagaba said the media through which the information will be relayed should ensure that the message on their platforms is accurate and respectful.

“I want to call upon all Ugandans and those whose responsibility it is to relay information to observe accurate and respectful reporting, avoid disinformation and misinformation,” Mr Byakagaba said.

In the 2021 General Election, the government banned Facebook after it was accused of deleting accounts associated with the ruling National Resistance Movement party.

The Facebook management claimed that the deleted accounts, often called bots, had been opened by political teams to influence opinion, an allegation the NRM government denied.

During the 2020/2021 political campaigns, the security continued to target opposition candidates and even arrested them severally.