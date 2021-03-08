CSO official killed in Ntungamo road accident

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

A civil society activist in Ntungamo District was one of the two people that died in a Monday morning motor accident in that happened Ntungamo town along Mbarara-Kabale road.

Dan Mugizi Mujinya was driving together with a friend Mushabe Rwakabare before the car they were traveling in, a Suzuki Swift Reg. No. UBG 004Y, swerved off the road and overturned several times.

The Ntungamo District Road Safety and Traffic Officer, Ms Caroline Angeyo, confirmed the incident saying the accident could have resulted from speeding.

“Driver lost control and entered a ditch, both the driver and passenger died on the spot. We are yet to know what exactly caused the accident but we suspect it was due to speeding,” she said.

Dan Mugizi at a recent function. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

Mugizi was a Programs Coordinator at the Appropriate Revival Initiative for Strategic Empowerment (ARISE), a non-governmental organization implementing several projects including support to HIV-affected families, school milk projects supported by the Netherlands government in Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Rwampara, Isingiro, Bushenyi, and Mitooma districts.

The Ntungamo District Woman MP, Beatrice Rwakimari, who founded ARISE said the accident was a back-breaking incident as Mugizi was the backbone of the NGO and also a key pillar in the development of Ntungamo District.