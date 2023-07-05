CSOs, activists push for regulations to eliminate trans-fatty acids in foods

Civil Society Organisations and nutrition activists are pushing for regulations to eliminate trans-fatty acids, a form of unsaturated fats, in food substances citing health risks to consumers and users.

Trans-fatty acids occur naturally though large amounts can be found in some processed foods.

The CSOs and activists held a stakeholders engagement at the Uganda National Health Consumers Organization offices at Bukoto in Kampala on July 5.

During the event, the activists said they have expressed their concerns in writing to the Ministry of Health and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, UNBS to expedite the regulatory process to protect consumers from unhealthy foods.

Mr Moses Tilibita, the Legal Compliance Officer of Uganda National Health Consumers Organization, said there ought to be policy regulations on trans-fatty acids manufacturers to have their products clearly labelled with the quantity of such to help consumers make informed choices on such products.

“We are in plans to support the Ministry of Health to come up with an effective regulatory process which eliminates TFA’s and also support the Bureau of Standards [UNBS]. Food establishments concealing recipes to the consumers when they momentarily interact with the suppliers is motive for law enforcers to find you criminally liable. You own a duty to citizens to inform them on TFA’S. The Citizens have a right to health information,” Mr Tilibita said.

The activists further recommend implementation of regulations that ensure transparency in ingredients and rigorous consumer education.

Ms Sarah Ngarombi, the Head of Nutrition at the Ministry of Health, told Monitor that the ministry is ready to take up the task to have regulations in place.

“As Ministry of health, we deal with regulations and it is indeed true that we have an avenue through which we can base these regulatory standards on. I call upon Uganda National Bureau of Standards to cooperate with us, to ensure this is done swiftly. As the nutrition division we pledge our support to this,” she said.

The World Health Organization, WHO earlier this year called for the total ban of what it calls industrially produced trans-fatty acids worldwide stating in part that ‘the artificially produced form of fat is responsible for half a million early deaths each year.’

WHO says products containing trans-fats are commonly found in baked goods and cooking oils.