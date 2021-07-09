CSOs ask govt to address oxygen crisis

According to the CSOs, limited access and the exorbitant prices due to scarcity, especially in government health facilities, has led to many avoidable deaths

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has tasked government to increase investment in medical oxygen to avert the current crisis as the country battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oxygen therapy is one of the critical survival requirements for patients battling Covid-19.

According to the CSOs, limited access and the exorbitant prices due to scarcity, especially in government health facilities, has led to many avoidable deaths.

Ms Labila Musoke, the programme officer at Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER), said oxygen should be considered as a critical good.

“Critical patients did not have an option,” he said.

As of July 7, Uganda had recorded 86,140 Covid-19 cases and 2,062 deaths.

CSOs, including ISER, PATH, Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) among others, now want the government to not only increase production capacity of the existing oxygen plants at the regional referral hospitals, but also conduct regular maintenance to ensure the equipment used in administering the oxygen are in good condition.

Last month, the oxygen plant at Mulago hospital malfunctioned leading to the death of more than 30 people in a day.

The lack of oxygen cylinders and masks are also said to delay care.

The organisations have also urged government to continuously train health workers on the administration of oxygen, regulate and monitor private actors to avoid extortion and provide sufficient funding for oxygen.

The health activists said the investment in oxygen therapy needs to be incorporated into the general public health system because many other diseases require critical care.

Mr Peter Eceru of the CEHURD said the pandemic has lifted the lid on chronic under investment in the health sector, and government should use this revelation to adjust its priorities.

“What we are seeing now is not new, the health sector has been neglected. Oxygen has been scarce because Covid-19 has just exacerbated it. Oxygen is the critical aspect of hope for persons going through critical disease to survive.

He added: “Oxygen should not only be accessible but also affordable”.

Issues in the health system

Mr Kenneth Mwehonge, the programme manager at Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development, said: “Covid-19 has simply lifted the lid on an inefficient health system, especially in critical care…people have been dying.”

The country has capacity to generate about 37 million litres of medical oxygen per day against the estimated demand of 62 million, according to an assessment by this newspaper last month.

The demand is expected to go even higher as scientists project the second wave to peak in August.

Private manufacturers of oxygen in Uganda can only make up to 27.7 million litres of oxygen per day, and public health facilities, which have oxygen plants, can produce about 9.3 million litres of the life-saving gas per day.

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng says they are aware of the need to scale up access to medical oxygen across the country and actions are underway to address the issue.

The ministry promised to establish six plants in regional referral hospitals and one of bigger capacity at Mulago by end of this lockdown.