CSOs call for collaborative efforts to tackle Uganda’s sanitation crisis

Civil Society Organizations in Uganda are sounding the alarm on the country's sanitation crisis, with a staggering 75% of hospital visits linked to poor sanitation and hygiene.

In response, the Rotary Club and the African Medical and Research Foundation (Amref) Health in Uganda have launched a Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiative aimed at building at least 35,000 toilets and sanitation facilities in the country's most underserved communities.

The initiative, which targets flood-prone areas like Busoga, Rwenzori sub-regions, and parts of Northern Uganda, seeks to promote healthy living and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) six on clean water and sanitation.

According to Dr. Patrick Kagurusi, Amref Health Africa Uganda country director, "This effort is aimed at helping communities and the government of Uganda attain the Sustainable Development Goal six, which really focuses on communities accessing safe water and also safe sanitation facilities. Overall, we want to prevent disease and prevent death in communities of Uganda."

The Ministry of Health reports that at least 14.6 million Ugandans, representing 32.4 per cent of the population, still practice open defecation in both urban and rural areas. This exposes millions to preventable diseases like cholera, typhoid, and diarrhea.

Dr. Kagurusi emphasized the need for collaboration, saying, "When floods occur, they bring the waste on top. So, what we are trying to do is identify these communities and make sure that we cut the diseases caused by poor sanitation."

Mr. Geoffrey Martin Kitakule, Rotary District 9213 district governor, highlighted the partnership's potential impact, stating, "As Rotary, we are coming together with Amref because we share a mission of changing lives. Sanitation is at the heart of good health. Together, we plan to scale this model to other parts of Uganda."

He added that improved sanitation has a ripple effect on communities, enabling children to access education and mothers to allocate resources to improve their livelihoods.



