CSOs call for rationalisation of local govt, Parliament

Uganda's Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have urged the government to reassess its approach to the ongoing rationalisation process, emphasising the need to prioritise local government and Parliament reforms to effectively reduce taxpayers' expenses.

Mr Julius Mukunda, the Executive Director at the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), speaking to the media in Kampala on Thursday, stressed that the current focus on agencies is misguided.

"We need to screen each ministry because some MDAs have several ministers, which we see as a wastage of taxpayer money," he said.

Mukunda argued that rationalisation should begin with local government and Parliament, where constituencies are being created daily, despite Uganda's lack of expansion.

"It's now related to corruption because those that should have been rationalised have stayed simply because they're strong, and the weak ones are being rationalised," Mukunda added.

He emphasised the importance of a transition period and change management process to ensure that those losing jobs receive their benefits.

Marlon Agaba, Head of Programs at Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, echoed Mukunda's concerns. "Most importantly, the agencies that have stayed are the ones that should be rationalised, as it's unfair that agencies that qualify 100 per cent to be rationalised are staying," Agaba said.

Henry Muguzi, Executive Director of Alliance for Finance Monitoring, pointed out that CSOs have long advocated for rationalization to address wastage of natural resources and taxpayer money.

"We wanted the process to start with areas of parliament, where we have over 500 legislators, yet they can be reduced to half," he said.

The CSOs' concerns come as parliament recently passed the Coffee Amendment Bill 2024 amidst controversy, highlighting the need for more effective and transparent governance reforms.

Mr Muguzi emphasised that the government should prioritise rationalising presidential advisors, ministers, and other departments.

"Along with rationalisation, we wanted some serious actions taken against the monster of corruption so that we can save the money which is there," he said.

Agaba expressed doubts about achieving the targeted Shs1tn in savings due to the mishandling of the rationalization process.

"Those brilliant Ugandans will end up in court and sue the government for poor management, because they have not fulfilled their requirements as employers," he said.

The rationalisation process has sparked concerns about job security and the potential for corruption. CSOs also urged the government to reconsider its approach and prioritise transparency and accountability.