CSOs call for united front to fight GBV

Civil society organisations (CSOs), feminist activists, legislators, and women’s rights groups from across East and Southern Africa have issued a unified call to action in the fight to eliminate violence against women and girls.

The call was made during the 2025 Regional Women’s Convention held in Dar es Salaam under the theme: “Unpacking the Promise: A Feminist Engagement for Reflections on the Recently Adopted African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG).”

Speaking at the event, Ms Moreen Anyango, Lead on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) at the African Women’s Development Communication Network (FEMNET), emphasized the need for a collective regional effort to eradicate all forms of gender-based violence (GBV).

“It calls for a universal commitment—not just from governments, but from all of us—to end this vice, which manifests in forms such as online abuse, femicide, and economic violence,” said Ms. Anyango.

In her opening remarks, Ms Felister P. Mdemu, Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Community Development and Special Groups, applauded UN Women and partner organisations for providing a platform to highlight progress on the ratification and implementation of measures to end GBV.

“We must amplify the voices of rural women, young women, women with disabilities, and those facing multiple forms of discrimination. Implementation must be grounded in the everyday realities of women across Africa,” Ms Mdemu urged.

Ms Anyango also pointed to a growing backlash against gender equality and women’s rights on the continent, calling for stronger political will and increased domestic financing to support advocacy efforts.

“We need to rethink our responses. We cannot outsource our justice—African governments must invest directly in ending gender-based violence,” she said.

The three-day convention aims to address key challenges that hinder the full participation of women and girls in leadership, decision-making, and legal protection. It also provides a platform to deepen understanding and strategize around the African Union Convention on EVAWG, focusing on its effective implementation across diverse communities.



