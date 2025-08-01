CSOs decry sectarian politics in Kigezi sub-region

Civil society organisations and leaders in the Kigezi sub-region are raising concerns about the growing trend of sectarianism in electoral processes.

The influence of religious affiliations among candidates in districts like Kabale, Kisoro, Rubanda, and Kanungu is particularly concerning, with Catholics and Protestants predominantly represented in Parliament.

Mr Robert Kakuru Byamugisha, Executive Director of Kick Corruption Out of Uganda, notes that religious leaders from both denominations have openly endorsed preferred candidates during campaigns, undermining their impartiality.

"This is a shift of political competition and decision-making processes from issues on policies to identity and denominations loyalty. People vote based on sect rather than merit or programs," Byamugisha said.

He warns that sectarianism fosters division and enmity within families and communities, weakening good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Leaders rely on sectarian allegiance instead of performance to win and stay in power. Byamugisha suggests that the government should ensure anonymous voting to prevent alignment based on religious identities.

Florence Tumuheirwe, Executive Director of Kigezi Women in Development, urges President Museveni to engage with church leaders in dialogue to promote unity and harmony. "Our Dear President, NRM came as a unifying party, which preached Unity hence lessening divisions basing on religions lines. The unfortunate events experienced in 1960 have emerged and the situation is worse. Soon we shall see Catholics not sharing a meal with Protestants and not integrate in marriage matters. Kigezi needs swift intervention," Tumuheirwe stressed.

Some NRM party leaders who lost their positions attribute their defeats to overwhelming religious support behind their opponents.

Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija, incumbent LCV Chairperson for Kabale District, and Sheik Kassim Kamugisha, former Wakiso Deputy Resident District Commissioner, claim sectarian influences hindered free participation among voters.