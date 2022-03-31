CSOs decry shortage of district education officers for special needs

Civil Society organisations (CSOs) have decried shortage of education officers in districts, which they say has partly affected the implementation of inclusive education in schools.

Although inclusive education is key in building inclusive and equitable societies, civil society organisations dealing with persons with disabilities (PWDs) say in Uganda, it has remained a pipe dream in many districts.

Mr Edward Otim, the programmes manager at Sense International, a non-government organisation, said out of nine districts in Masaka Sub-region, only Kalungu District has an officer in-charge of special needs education.

“The slot for education officers for special needs is available in all districts, but whenever we question why they are not recruited, the issue of low wage bill comes up. Why is the wage bill always mentioned when issues affecting PWDs are raised?” he said during an interview with Daily Monitor at the weekend.

He added: “There is no way inclusive education for PWDs will be realised without grassroots implementers and supervisors.”

Mr Richard Musisi, the executive director of the Masaka Association of People with Disabilities, said many schools have not been supported with PWD-friendly facilities to allow easy implementation of inclusive education in schools.

“Out of 2.5 million children living with disabilities in Uganda, only 250,000 have access to education. Government should focus on how to implement the inclusive policy by making study materials of children with special needs available and availing finances to facilitate the implementation,” he said.

According to the World Bank, approximately 16 percent of children in Uganda, have disabilities, but of these, only one percent have access to education through inclusive learning, and 10 percent through special skills.

