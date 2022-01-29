CSOs join hands to reduce school dropout rate in Uganda

Initiative for Mtoto Wa Shule (IMS) executive director Fredrick Kayira (left) and Giorgina Nalukenge, the IMS programme officer, during the launch of the campaign in Kampala on Tuesday. PHOTO / ARTHUR ARNOLD WADERO

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • The drive, championed by the Initiative for Mtoto Wa Shule (IMS), a local non-governmental organisation, comprises more than 25 CSOs drawn from the five major regions of the country to focus on preventing future school dropouts and also enable victims resume school, besides guiding them through a recovery process from the effect of the dropout.

Civil society organisations (CSO) focused on children’s wellbeing and their education have launched a national coalition to resolve the soaring-dropout rates in the country.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.