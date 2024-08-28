CSOs to petition Parliament over National Transitional Justice policy

Victims of the Lord's Resistance Army, LRA war and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Northern Uganda are set to present a petitioned to the Speaker of Parliament on August 29 to expedite the enactment of the National Transitional Justice policy.

At a press conference in Gulu City on August 28, the CSOs seek to share their issues with Parliament to prioritize the legislation, which addresses long-standing justice issues, particularly in Northern Uganda.

Ms Pamela Judith Angwech, Program Director of Gulu Women’s Economic Development and Globalization (GWED-G), said the Act would greatly contribute to conflict resolutions and justice issues in the country.

"You recall that in the 9th and 10th Parliaments, similar petitions were presented and remain unaddressed. As elected custodians of legislative power, we appeal to your office to prioritize this crucial legislation essential for addressing long-standing issues of justice, reconciliation, and peace in our country," Ms Angwech said.

She further explained that the petition aims to push the government to expedite the process, as the existing bill cannot regulate the implementation of transitional justice.

"We know that we have the National Transitional Justice Bill, but it cannot regulate the implementation of transitional justice. We strongly believe that when this law is enacted, it will provide a legal framework for access to justice," Ms Angwech added.

According to her, the law will establish a legal basis for prosecuting individuals responsible for gross human rights violations, thus ending the cycle of impunity.

Ms Angwech also noted that the National Transitional Justice Policy, a product of the Juba Peace Talks, promised a framework ensuring peace, reconciliation, and other human rights aspects.

"We understand that the legacy of war still strongly affects our community. We have war victims who were maimed and suffered gross rights violations," she said.

She added, "This is a post-conflict region still in need of recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation. Although the war has ended, our full recovery is still a process that can only be achieved through a legal framework."

Mr Jimmy Wamimbi, Transitional Justice Coordinator at Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF) in Uganda, said the petition is crucial for facilitating truth and reconciliation, essential for nation-building.

According to Mr Wamimbi, nation-building cannot occur without a policy framework, and Uganda remains divided in many ways.

"By creating a mechanism for truth-telling, the law will allow victims and communities to confront the past, understand what happened, and promote healing and reconciliation," Mr Wamimbi said.

He added that the policy will ensure victim-centered reparation, providing comprehensive compensation, rehabilitation, and societal reintegration.

Mr Wamimbi also emphasized that the law would promote institutional reform, calling for changes in the judiciary, security, and other government bodies to prevent future violence and ensure the protection of human rights.

"We know there are still groups calling for reforms, and we want to strengthen national peace-building efforts by addressing the root causes and consequences of past conflict," Mr Wamimbi said.

He added that, if enacted, the law will contribute to long-term peacebuilding and stability in Uganda, ensuring that everyone enjoys peace.

The Transitional Justice Policy (2019) addresses legal and institutional frameworks for investigations, prosecutions, and trials, alongside reparations and alternative justice approaches.

These issues are clustered into five key areas: formal justice, traditional justice, nation-building and reconciliation, amnesty, and reparations, with the ultimate goal of achieving peace, stability, and social cohesion in Uganda.

Mr Chris Ongom, Executive Director of Uganda Victims Foundation said CSOs have held a series of meetings to localize the National Transitional Policy issues and bring them to Parliament again.

"We have had two meetings this year, the last one just two weeks ago at Hotel Bomah in Gulu. We are trying to localize that national issue to advance it. This petition was a result of our last meeting, as Parliament is sitting here" Mr Ongom said.

He added that the petition helps the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs bring victims' concerns to the forefront, urging the fast-tracking of the National Transitional Justice Bill into law.

"This is another step where we aim to influence Parliament directly, so that when we approach this from both sides, it will support the Minister of Justice when presented before Cabinet," Mr Ongom said.

The National Transitional Justice Policy (NTJP) is a comprehensive framework by the Government of Uganda to address justice, accountability, and reconciliation needs in post-conflict Uganda.