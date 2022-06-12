CSOs urge govt to prioritise women health

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have called upon the government to prioritise and improve women’s health if they are to realise gender equality and empowerment.

Led by Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), the CSOs have launched a campaign themed ‘Women’s Health Matters,’ seeking ways to redress the existing gender health inequalities

In a press statement issued at the weekend in commemoration of the International Day of Action for Women’s Health, CEHURD noted that the inequalities limit women’s ability to meaningfully contribute to society.

“Continued failure to redress the existing health inequities experienced by women will increase their vulnerability within society and limit the positive contribution they make to the socio economic wellbeing of Uganda as a whole,” the statement read in part.

They urged the government to take the necessary steps to improve maternal services, especially in public facilities, as well as increase funding.

Concern

“Government’s omission to adequately provide basic maternal and healthcare services in public health facilities violates the right to health and right to life. Government should take the necessary measures to improve maternal health and adequately provide emergency obstetric care in public health facilities,” the statement indicated.

It added that gender discrimination “systematically undermines access to health care for many women and girls, for reasons that include fewer financial resources and constraints on mobility.”

The civil society organisation urged the government as well as communities to focus their efforts on eliminating social norms that justify gender based violence (GBV) and create a safe listening safe for victims.

“Let’s support initiatives that target to eliminate the gender-based violence scourge, bolster the case management capacity of GBV and child protection actors and establish community based protection structures that work as information conduits,” the statement added.

Background

CEHURD also called for the sensitisation and education of girls and women on their sexual reproductive health rights in order to safeguard them.

Maternal health remains a big challenge due to the existing health inequalities.