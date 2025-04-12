CSOs urged to partner with govt to combat malnutrition

Following the recently concluded Global Nutrition4Growth (N4G) Summit in Paris, where Global leaders committed USD 27 billion (Shs99 trillion) to nutrition programs for the next four years to combat malnutrition, stunting, and micronutrient deficiencies, members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) have been urged to partner with government to curb malnutrition.

The executive director of the Food Rights Alliance (FRA) Ms Agnes Kirabo said CSO’s aligning with governments agendas to end malnutrition should be at the core of the National development plan.

“The engine of delivering nutrition services is to the local governments, if nutrition institutions remain at the micro level and the macro level, and don't translate into nutrition interventions and services delivered in the local governments, then we shall speak until when there will be no cause to come home, but no change is going to happen” she said.

Ms Kirabo made the remarks at the National colloquium on the post Global Nutrition4Growth (N4G) Summit Paris 2025 in Kampala on Friday.

“Many people out there need nutrition services, they need interventions. and like statistics tell us that many people that have Non Communicable Diseases’ don't actually know that they are sick, even many of those that are malnourished may not know that they are malnourished” she said.

Ms Kirabo said there is need to harness the commitments made in Paris to translate them into practical actions, interventions, nutrition services to benefit the last mile child and mother that is bound not to live to their full potential.

The commissioner strategic coordination and implementation in the Office of the Prime Minister Mr Fredrick Walugembe said there is need to continue coordinated joint planning and working with different stakeholders to ensure implementation of the commitments aimed at ending malnutrition in the country.

“Nutrition data research and innovation came out for us to catalyze the implementation of the commitments, when you want to achieve nutrition, you have to bring in all systems to help us work together. There are a couple of initiatives and programs which are contributing to achieving our agenda, which we need to put together and move together in a coordinated way” he said.

Mr Walugembe added, “I want to challenge our leaders under this civil society to help us get total coverage, so that we can rally our troops and our efforts together, and we benefit from the various initiatives, which can be replicated and scaled up, so that we can address nutrition, hunger and the related challenges to achieve the 10-point growth. We are at an opportune moment, where we are ending NDP4, NDP3, starting NDP4.”

The cooperation attaché at the embassy of France in Uganda Mr David Germain Robin said they are prioritising local led solutions, resistance building and partnering with government, civil society, and multilateral institutions to end malnutrition.

“Building on the momentum from previous summits, the Nutrition for Growth Summit 2025 secured $28 billion commitment to unmet nutrition, the Paris summit aimed at accelerating progress toward reaching the SDG goal number two, zero hunger by 2030. It’s second component is the ending of malnutrition” he said.

Mr Germain said the French Agency of Development recently supported the development of the country’s agricultural sector and food security with Shs200 billion for sustainable agriculture projects to enhance food availability, biodiversity and climate resilience, particularly in vulnerable regions in Uganda.

The country director Action Against hunger Ms Ritah Kabanyoro said although Uganda has made progress in dealing with hunger and malnutrition, there are still gaps to be addressed to curb the two.