CSOs urged to support Electoral Commission for free and fair elections

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have been called upon to complement the efforts of the Electoral Commission in the forthcoming general election to ensure free and fair elections and increase voter turnout.

During the Tooro sub-regional CSO strategy session on the election, organized by the Kabarole NGOs and CBOs Association (KANCA) on Friday, CSOs were encouraged to actively participate while remaining non-partisan.

"CSOs need to join the Electoral Commission in mass mobilisation of voters to participate in the electoral process. Our role is to complement their efforts, ensuring that all eligible voters are registered and that a credible and accurate register is in place," said Patrick Muziduki, Deputy Executive Director of KRC-Uganda.

CSOs have been tasked with voter sensitisation, collaboration with stakeholders to detect and report fraud, and conducting election monitoring and observation.

However, CSOs and stakeholders expressed concerns that the government's delay in tabling electoral reforms recommended by the Supreme Court in 2016 will negatively impact the 2026 general elections.

"The government's failure to table electoral reforms will lead to similar mistakes in the 2026 elections," said Prosper Businge, a stakeholder in Fort Portal City.

Despite this, KANCA plans to create platforms for open dialogue between CSOs and other actors to brainstorm ways to ensure free and fair elections in the forthcoming general election.