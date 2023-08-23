CSOs want district service commissions overhauled to combat bribery

Civil Society Organizations (CS0s) in the Rwenzori sub-region have suggested a complete overhaul of all district service commissions (DSC), proposing the introduction of ad hoc committees with limited time frames to handle government employee recruitment.

The proposal follows the escalating cases of bribery in the recruitment process.

The Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition Executive Directo, Ms Angela Byangwa, asserts that the current system's shortcomings arise from DSCs with members serving extended terms.

“This has led to job placements that lack merit, often resulting in bribery and favouritism. We propose that the government establishes ad hoc committees for interview purposes, allowing them a single term of operation. Our aim is to combat corruption within the DCSs," she said on Tuesday during a town hall meeting jointly organized by the Rwenzori Anti-Corruption Coalition and the Alliance for Finance Monitoring with other stakeholders at Kabarole District headquarters.

As part of the ongoing battle against corruption, Ms Byangwa said that they are engaging with the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to explore the viability of their proposal, believing that if adopted, it could protect numerous job applicants from falling victim to corruption.

Mr Paul Bwire, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Kabarole, acknowledged the challenge of combating corruption, revealing that many beneficiaries don’t actually report the cases.

"Those who pay bribes for job placements often don't complain; they benefit from the corruption. Those who do voice concerns are usually those who are unsuccessful. In my office, if you report paying a bribe for a job and were not recruited, we begin by arresting you. Both the giver and the receiver are complicit," he said.

Mr Bwire suggested a lifestyle audit for government officials, particularly those who appear to accumulate substantial wealth in a short time despite modest salaries.