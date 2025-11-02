CSOs warn of looming food crisis ahead of 2026 polls

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have cautioned the government against reckless spending during the election period, urging it to prioritise stabilising agricultural production and protecting household incomes to avoid a food crisis after the 2026 general elections.

According to Agnes Kirabo, Executive Director of Food Rights Alliance, Uganda has witnessed a pattern of food crises following general elections over the past 15 years.

"After the 2011 general elections, Uganda witnessed a sharp rise in food and fuel prices that triggered the 'Walk-to-Work' demonstrations, a civil reaction to the escalating cost of living and food scarcity," Kirabo said.

She said. She added that the 2016 election cycle was followed by similar distress, and the 2021 elections saw 2.5 to 3 million Ugandans facing a food crisis compounded by Covid-19 disruptions and high prices.

Kirabo noted that the recent report released by the government signals significant food insecurity already prevailing in the country.

"The population census report actually revealed that four in every 10 households, meaning 40 percent of the population in Uganda, are already finding it difficult to find a meal to eat even before we go into the elections," she said.

The CSOs warned that the increased circulation of money in the market during the ongoing general elections may temporarily boost household spending capacity but will likely distort the economy and trigger inflationary pressures, drive up prices of essential commodities, and worsen the cost of living for ordinary citizens once the elections end and spending tightens again.

Lawrence Kanakulya, Programme Officer Advocacy at Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM), emphasized that government should treat food security and nutrition as a national priority for social economic and political stability during the post-election period.

"Government and stakeholders should consciously note that food insecurity spikes instability," he said. "An empty stomach, on the other hand, might think that someone who is hungry does not have the energy to create violence, but also you need to note that they have nothing to lose."

Christina Namubiru, Program Associate at Civil Society Budget Network of Uganda (CSBAG), noted that government spending during elections is usually high, and there is a need to put it in check.

"When we look at the 2026 elections, we are still skeptical about what is really going to happen," she said, citing a World Bank report that projects Uganda's debt to reach 52% of GDP by the time the elections are held.

Martin Wambona from the Centre for Food and Agriculture Rights warned that CSOs are set to take the government to court if a food crisis occurs again after next year's general elections.

"We will not sit idly by while citizens suffer due to government's failure to prioritize food security and nutrition," he said.



