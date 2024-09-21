Cultural institutions launch programme to revive moral values, ethics

The government has pledged to support the new programme launched by five cultural institutions to revive moral values and ethics across the country.

Dubbed ‘Obuntubulamu,’ the values-based programme, which the Nnabagereka Development Foundation spearheads, seeks to promote honesty, integrity, empathy, cleanliness, humility, civic engagement and social responsibility. It will be implemented by the cultural institutions of Acholi, Alur, Buganda, Bunyoro and Busoga.

Vice President Jessica Alupo, in her speech read by Gender Minister Betty Amongi, said the programme fits well into the government's socio-economic transformation agenda.

“This programme that we are launching today is a most welcome contribution to enhancing the implementation of government policies and plans as our cultural institutions play a significant role in the social transformation of the nation. They have promoted diversity and encourage respect for all cultural groups, thus fostering social cohesion and tolerance,” Ms Alupo said at the launch of the programme at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on September 20.

“Cultural institutions contribute to economic growth through the creation of jobs, especially in areas such as tourism, hospitality and the creative arts, this has an impact on the economic well-being of people and the country's overall prosperity social values such as community, compassion, justice, cooperation and well-being are fostered by cultural institutions,” she added.

The Vice President said she will work with the Ministry of Gender to integrate the Obuntubulamu programme in government projects in schools and local governments.

“As the government, we uphold all the cultural institutions for championing this programme, it enhances the implementation of national policies and plans which leads to the attainment of national aspirations,” she said.

In her remarks, Queen (Nnaabagereka) of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda said the different challenges afflicting the country such as corruption, drug abuse, and domestic violence and child marriages are a result of breakdown of moral values.

“The revival of Obuntubulamu is one of the pathways to fostering a culture that promotes ethics, integrity, peace and sustainable development. The young people and communities in general look up to the cultural and religious institutions for belonging and values. They recognise the unique position that these institutions play in shaping positive behaviour in society,” Nnaabagereka said.

“If the values and the ethical foundation emphasised are well understood and adapted by all they will go a long way in delivering impactful results for social transformation. It will be easier to address serious challenges in social in society today, such as corruption, violence, climate change and environmental degradation and thereby nurture accountability, responsible citizenship and inclusive development,” she added.

“The Obuntubulamu programme is a significant undertaking with a whole of society approach, and will be rolled out across the country, to the youth and everybody regardless of ethnic background. I urge you all to be part.”

Ms Elizabeth Lwanga, a board member for Nnabagereka Development Foundation, said education, mentorship and sensitization will be central in reviving the moral values through teaching children about empathy, cooperation, respect for diversity and having future generations committed to non-violence and social equity is a step forward.

“Reviving the Obuntubulamu is vital for us all because it embodies all aspects of life like love for one another, good behavior, honesty, selflessness, respect, and many more which are a prerequisite for sustainable development,” Ms Lwanga said.

The United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Resident Representative for Uganda, Ms Nwanne Vwede-Obahor, said programme will help the country achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

“There is a dire need to practice Obuntubulamu at all levels. The principles of shared responsibility, integrity and care for one another must guide us in ensuring dignity and a safer, more compassionate future for all,” she said.

Mr Bob Opiyo Okech, the attorney general of Alur Kingdom, welcomed the new programme. “There is need for more heritage documentation, so that our cultural values are not lost but passed on to the young generation easily, I am glad this will be taken to action through the revival of the Obuntubulamu,” he said.

Rwot Collin Mutu Atiku ll, who represented the Acholi Cultural Institution, said: “We all grow up with values when young, but due to disruptions these values are eroded. Through Obuntubulamu, we are reviving our cultural traditions and calling upon everybody to be good to one another for development to prevail.”

‘Obuntubulamu’ is drawn from the Southern African concept of ‘Ubuntu,’ which means "I am because we are” and some of its core values include honesty, integrity, empathy, cleanliness, humility, civic engagement and responsibility. It is also translated as Kura Matira in Alur, Kit Matir in Acholi, Tunga Nane in Teso, Kit aber in Lango, Kura Maber in Jopadhola, Obuntu in Bunyoro, Obundu in Rwenzururu and Obuntubulamu in Busoga and Buganda. The programme seeks to leverage the cultural concept of Obuntubulamu as a catalyst tool for sustainable development.







