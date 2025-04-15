Cultural norms harming girls' futures, cleric warns

A senior cleric in the Church of Uganda has called for an end to cultural practices that judge women based on their perceived failures rather than their achievements.

The Rev Canon Milton Turyashaba, Archdeacon of Bwongyera in South Ankole Diocese, said on Monday that many women continue to face societal injustices that hinder their potential and leave lasting scars.

“We live in a society that only judges women by what they have not done; how they have not cooked, cleaned, or raised children well,” Turyashaba said while preaching during a thanksgiving service at Bwongyera Girls Secondary School in Nyamunuka Town Council, Ntungamo District.

“This is the culture we must confront. Women must be told they have a chance to be greater,” he added.

He emphasized the role of education in breaking these barriers, urging students to view learning not just as a path to passing exams but as a tool to transform communities.

“Education is not just about passing tests. It is about gaining knowledge others don’t have- knowledge that creates change. When people seek your knowledge, that is employment,” he said.

Uganda still grapples with gender disparities in education. According to UNESCO, as of 2022, only 28% of Ugandan girls complete lower secondary education.

Mr Dan Twinomujuni, chairperson of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, echoed concerns about the challenges girls face, particularly those resulting from gender-based violence and social stigma.

“Some of these problems are caused by boys or men, but it is the girls who carry the scars for life. Men walk free, while women suffer in silence,” he said.

He advised students to remain disciplined, warning that behaviour during school years could affect future opportunities.

Ms Shalon Birungi Muhangi, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Ntungamo District and an alumna of the school, reminded students that “discipline, academic excellence, and reverence for God” remain key virtues.

Top-performing students were awarded mattresses, beddings, and cash prizes in recognition of their efforts.