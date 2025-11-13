Cultural renaissance: Inside efforts to revive Lukooki

Deep in the rolling hills of Kooki in Rakai District, a quiet but powerful revival is underway. The Lukooki dialect, once on the verge of disappearing, is now at the heart of a cultural comeback championed by the Kooki Cultural Institution.

This campaign is spearheaded by His Royal Highness Apollo Isansa Kabumbuli II, the Kamuswaga of Kooki, in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

For many years, Lukooki, the original language of the Bakooki people, was slowly pushed aside by more dominant languages such as Luganda, Runyankore, English, Acholi, Lango and Lusoga.

As the older generation passed on, so did much of their oral history, proverbs, and idioms. Today, only a few native speakers remain.

But in the villages around Rakai, the sound of Lukooki is beginning to rise again.

“Language is the soul of a people,” Bishop Cornelius Kateregga Bakubanja, the minister for languages in the Kooki Cultural Institution, says.

“When a language dies, the people lose part of who they are. Our mission is to make sure that never happens again in Kooki,” he adds.

Rooted in education

The cultural institution has begun producing the first batch of Lukooki translation books, converting both English and Luganda texts into Lukooki with support from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

These materials are being distributed to primary schools and community centres across Rakai District.

Bishop Bakubanja explains that the long-term plan is to have Lukooki included in the national syllabus.

“We are engaging the Ministry of Education and working with teachers to integrate Lukooki at the foundational level,” he says.

“Children should learn it alongside other languages so that they grow up proud of their heritage,” he adds.

In several schools across Kacheera, Kyalulangira, and Kagamba sub-counties, pupils sing the Kooki Cultural Institution anthem in Lukooki, a landmark achievement celebrated during the Kamuswaga’s coronation anniversary earlier this year.

Mr Godfrey Kimbugwe, the deputy prime minister of Kooki, says at least 40 percent of the schools in Kooki can now sing the cultural anthem in Lukooki — a sign that the revival of the language is gaining momentum.

Adding momentum to this educational revival, the Kooki Prime Minister, Mr Iddi Kiwanuka, has pledged full support to schools that have taken up the teaching of Lukooki.

He emphasises that empowering schools to teach the language is central to preserving Kooki’s identity and values.

“Our children must not only know who they are but also speak their language,” Mr Kiwanuka says. “The Lukooki language is a cornerstone of our cultural rebirth, and the Kooki government will ensure that every school has the materials and teacher support needed to make it thrive.”

His pledge has been hailed by local leaders and educators as a turning point — signalling stronger coordination between the cultural leadership and community education systems.

Tradition as a teaching tool

The revival goes beyond grammar and vocabulary. It draws life from traditional art, music, and dance — areas where Lukooki once flourished as a language of expression.

Mr Joseph Bakalu and Mr John Kasinga, both Bakooki, are community trainers helping young people learn traditional folk songs originally sung in Lukooki and the Lugejja dances of the Kooki people.

“We realised the easiest way to teach Lukooki is through what the children love — music, dance and drama,” Mr Bakalu, who works under Obwa Kamuswaga bwa Kooki, says.

“It is not just language; it is identity. When they sing in Lukooki, they feel part of something bigger than themselves.”

Modern technology and media

Modern technology is also playing a pivotal role. Mr Kimbugwe says the institution has embraced digital communication to reach more people.

“Disseminating information used to be difficult, but today we use online platforms and radio to promote our language,” Mr Kimbugwe explains.

“Our radio station, Kooki Broadcasting Services (KBS FM), has become our biggest weapon. Through it, we air storytelling programmes, news, and interviews entirely in Lukooki.”

Community react

In the villages of Rakai, elderly members of the Bakooki community have embraced the movement.

For them, the language revival is not just a matter of communication, it is a restoration of independence and self-identity.

Mr Peter Kachoncholi, a 92-year-old elder from Kacheera, recalls how the Bakooki dialect was once the backbone of social life before it gradually disappeared as Luganda flourished.

“When I was young, everyone in our home spoke Lukooki,” he says. “But as schools began teaching only Luganda and English, our children stopped speaking it. Now that the Kamuswaga wants us to bring it back, we feel alive again. It means Kooki will stand on its own.”

Children perform the Lugejja, an ancient Bakooki dance. PHOTOOO/AMBROSE MUSASIZI

Many elders also see this as an assertion of cultural autonomy amid longstanding debates over whether Kooki should remain part of the Buganda Kingdom.

“Language is our flag,” says Ms Joyce Nabukenya, a retired midwife in Kagamba Sub-county. “If we speak Lukooki again, no one can tell us we belong to another kingdom. We are Bakooki. Our words prove it.”

Government stance

In May 2023, during the 19th coronation ceremony at Kasankala Sub-county, Minister of State for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo, who represented President Museveni, urged the institution’s leaders to fast-track all Lukooki-related activities so the language can be taught in schools and included in the curriculum.

In May 2010, during a coronation ceremony at Kagamba Sub-county in Kooki, the President asked those who could speak the Lukooki language to step forward. Out of the hundreds present, only about 15 elderly people came forward.

He then instructed the then minister-in-charge of language in the institution to work with the few remaining Lukooki speakers to produce learning materials, including books and an English-to-Lukooki dictionary.

The President later funded the project, insisting that the Lukooki language should not be allowed to die.

Historical context

The Kooki institution traces its history back more than 300 years, from its first ruler, Omukama Bwohe Isingoma, to Kamuswaga Kezekhia Ndahura, who in 1892 signed an agreement with Kabaka Mwanga of Buganda to form a mutual defence alliance.

Over the years, Kooki was absorbed into Buganda’s administrative system, a matter that still sparks debate among some Bakooki today.

Even so, the current Kooki leadership insists that their identity remains unique, and the revival of the Lukooki language is a way of reaffirming that distinct heritage.

“We are not in conflict with anyone,” Kamuswaga Rwampanja said during a recent cultural festival. “But we must preserve what makes us Bakooki: our language, our customs, and our dignity.”

Looking ahead

As the Lukooki language slowly returns, the people of Kooki see more than just words coming back to life. They see their history, pride, and a future where their children can once again connect with their ancestors,both literally and spiritually, in the same language.

Already, the first group of schoolchildren learning Lukooki songs and proverbs are starting to teach their parents new words at home.

The Kooki Cultural Institution hopes that within the next 10 years, at least 60 percent of the people in Rakai will be able to hold a simple conversation in Lukooki.

“Reviving a language is like planting a tree,” says Bishop Bakubanja. “It grows slowly, but once its roots are deep, it will never die.”

Now, as the sun sets over the green plains of Rakai, the soft voices of children singing in Lukooki float through the evening air, a hopeful sign that the once-forgotten language of Kooki is truly coming back to life.

GLOBAL LANGUAGE REVIVALS

The efforts in Kooki mirror similar movements around the world where marginalised or endangered languages have been brought back from the brink. These include Māori in New Zealand and Welsh in Wales.

Experts say Kooki can follow similar steps by integrating Lukooki into daily life.

“It is not enough to teach a language in class,” says Dr Miriam Kato, a linguist at Makerere University. “It must live in people’s homes, markets, songs, and conversations. That’s what gives it power.”