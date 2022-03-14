Curriculum needs to be balanced to empower the girl child

The quality assurance manager Uganda Clays Limited Ms Irene Atuko (2nd R) hands over sanitary pads to the head teacher St Andrews College Ssanda Mr John Katagira (L) during the launch. Photo Paul Adude

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

The head of Production Uganda Clays Limited Mr. Joseph Sendegeya said there is a need to assure the girl child that they are already empowered

The quality assurance manager of Uganda Clays Limited Ms. Irene Atuko has urged the government to balance the curriculum to empower the girl child to prepare them for life after school.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.