Customary titles empowering women to fight poverty

A section of women in Butaleja District, who acquired customary land titles from the government, are now using them as security to get loans from banks and micro-finance institutions.

Ms Jesca Nahyuha, a widow and resident of Mirembe Village, Kachonga Parish in Mazimasa Sub-county, Butaleja District, said : “When my husband died, my in-laws had started grabbing my land because they believe that when a man dies, a woman has no say on the land.”

“But I was advised to register the remaining land. I registered the land and got ownership. Since I got the titles my life has changed,” Ms Nahyuha said.

The Uganda Community Based Association for Women and Children Welfare (UCOBAC) has been instrumental in helping Nahyuha and other women in the district acquire customary land titles.

Ms Stella Namugombe, a resident of Naweyo Sub County, used her land title to obtain a loan to enhance her business in Nabiganda Town Council.

“Before starting this business, I was struggling. Now, I’m earning a steady income with my small business,” Ms Namugombe said.

Similarly, Ms Amina Miya from Kachonga Village, Naweyo Sub-county, used her customary title to resolve disputes with neighbours and secure a loan for her business.

“Since I registered my land the wrangles were solved and I also used the titles to get a loan for business,” Ms Miya said.

Ms Aidah Mugoya, the district Secretary for Gender, highlighted the positive impact of land registration on household incomes.

“We encourage people to get loans using these titles to improve their livelihood. This project has educated women and children on their rights to own land,” Ms Mugoya said.

Mr Samuel Tawonda, the Kachonga Village chairperson, confirmed a reduction in land conflicts in the area, attributing it to the land registration initiative. “Previously, the cases of men selling land, mistreatment against women and children in the district were on increase,” Mr Tawonda said.

In Uganda, women’s rights to land and property are often denied, leaving many dependent on men and vulnerable to violence, poverty, and food insecurity, especially if they are widowed, divorced, single, or cohabiting.

Ms Frances Birungi, the executive director of UCOBAC, said during the demarcation and mapping process, 19 out of 20 land disputes have been resolved.

The project is in partnership with the government, UN-Habitat and Global Land Tools Network (GLTN), with support from the Netherland Enterprise and Development Agency (RVO).

The UN Habitat for humanity, a GLTN-funded programme, seeks to ensure tenure security for the vulnerable poor and special interest groups using-fit-for purpose tools.

Mr Hebert Himigu, the deputy chief administrative officer (CAO), noted that 80 percent of Butaleja’s land falls under customary ownership, yet many of the landholders lack proper documentation.

“It has also helped special interest groups such as People with Disabilities (PWDs), women and children to get rights on land,” he said.

The Butaleja District Chairperson, Mr Micheal Higenyi, highlighted the high population density as a significant factor contributing to land disputes.

“The population explosion remains the biggest factor that has partly engineered land conflicts,” Mr Higenyi said.

The Butaleja Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Adonia Mafumo, praised the land registration initiative for improving land rights and livelihoods across the district.

The lands Administration officer at Ministry of lands zonal office, Mr Richard Asiimwe, , informed visiting global land governance experts that customary land certificates can serve as collateral for loans, demonstrating ownership and adding value to the land.

“The certificates could be used as collateral in banks to acquire loans because these customary certificates could prove ownership,” he said.

Land

Under Section 8 (7), a Certificate of Customary Ownership shall be recognised by financial institutions, bodies and authorities as a valid certificate for purposes of evidence.

Also A new report released in March shows that land wrangles form the biggest part of the daily legal needs of Ugandans.