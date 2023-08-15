Dagula: A selfless health worker who healed many





Michael Dulu Dagula, 85, is household name in West Nile Sub-region.

A renowned retired medical surgeon, who rose to fame through treating people with herbal medicine before he enrolling for medical courses, Mr Dagula is mostly remembered for treating people after sleeping sickness struck Moyo District and other parts of West Nile in the 1950s.

Several desperate patients flocked his home, trekking long distances .

He reminisced that as a youth, his home became a ‘‘village treatment centre’’.

“It was a difficult disease to be handles by medical personnel, some of whom lost lives. I almost lost my life too,’’ he told the Daily Monitor in an interview at his home at the weekend.

“The sick people would leave bigger hospitals and better qualified doctors and run to me because of my simplicity and patience,” he said.

In the process of saving lives, he would administer concoctions of herbal medicine.

“Many of them got cured and I became popular. Most people thought I had more curative powers than qualified physicians,’’ he said.

His passion for saving humanity reached its peak when he eventually become a professional nurse in the 1960s .

He trained at Lira Nursing School before being deployed in Moyo hospital as a nurse.

Mr Dagula did not relinquish his community service, he extended his healing hands to Sudan [now South Sudan] in the 1970s, where he treated more than 80 patients suffering from sleeping sickness.



What people say

Mr Michael Mali, the Moyo District Education Officer, described Mr Dagula as a kind man who has contributed tremendously to the health sector.

“I knew him in 1979, but his work came to my attention when we were refugees in Sudan where he treated many people from sleeping sickness. By then, he was a health worker in Opari Refugee Settlement camp.

“Dagula treated everyone with dignity. At his home, you would find a long line of patients waiting for his services,” he added.

Mr Venansio Butti, an elder in Celecelea West Village, Moyo Town Council, said he has known Dagula since 1972 when president Idi Amin visited Moyo Town.

“By then, he was a young nursing aid working with the late Christine Dramaa. He helped me in 1992 when my sister had pregnancy complications. By then, a lot of fluid accumulated in her womb. We met at his [Dagula] home and he administered a certain medicine which made the child to come out prematurely. The child was put under an incubator and she survived upto now,’’ he said.

Ms Florence Opia, a female councillor for persons with disability in Moyo, said: “He [Dagula] is remembered for working tirelessly during the day and night treating sick people. We should organise a fundraising drive to thank him.”

Mr Charles Drachiri, a civil servant in Moyo Town, said he first met Dagula in 1988 during a baptism function.

“There are people who believe in him. They feel Dagula touches them and they heal. He listens carefully before prescribing medicine. Even at 85, he is still strong and knowledgeable,” Mr Drachiri says.

Role model

Following his footsteps, three of his children are health workers. Two are medical doctors and one is a clinical officer.

They include Ms Gloria Asianzo Dagula, a senior clinical officer at Moyo General Hospital, Dr Wilfred Inzama, a lecturer at Lira University, and Dr George Aluma who works with The Aids Support Organisation (Taso) in Mbarara District.

His other children are Ms Beatrice Mandera, a businesswoman in Moyo Town; Ms Santa Angua, a teacher, Mr Simon Charles, a Lawyer working with Uganda Red Cross Society, Moyo Branch, and Mr Peter Mundru Dagula, a driver with UNHCR.

About Dagula

He was born on August 14, 1938 to Simonino Dulu of Erepi-Udrubu Village, Metu Sub-county in Moyo District.



He attended St Thomas Aquinus Primary School, Metu Lokwa between 1947 and 1953 and St Charles Lwanga Junior School from 1954 to 1956.



From 1958 to 1960, Mr Dagula was trained as a nurse in Lira Nursing School. In 1960, he proceeded for a Clinical Officer’s course in Masaka District.



In 1960 to 1986, he served patients in Opari Health Centre III, Magwi County, in the current South Sudan. The centre was run by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The area was home to Ugandan refugees.



The sick used to travel from all the refugee settlements of eastern, western and central equatorial for treatment at Opare.



From 1963 to 1965, he attended a certificate course in Theatre Technique and Anesthesia in Mulago, one of the oldest national referral hospitals in East Africa.



From 1993 to 1994, Mr Dagula attended another certificate course in Ultrasound Scanning.