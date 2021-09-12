Danish agriculture experts in Uganda to help farmers

By Lydia Ainomugisha More by this Author

A Danish Food and Agriculture delegation has arrived in Uganda to follow up on business opportunities with like-minded business entities and farmers in the country.

The three-day visit organised by the Danish Trade Council will see the delegation explore development cooperation in the agriculture sector, as well as understanding the dynamics of agriculture as a business in Uganda. This will include visiting farmers and big agricultural firms in Uganda.

The five companies visiting include; SKOV, a world leader in climate and farm management for animal production found in more than 50 countries with specialty in ventilation and farm management for animal production, FOSS Analytics A/D a leading global provider of analytics for the food and agriculture industries whose analytics help optimize the use of food and agricultural resources, ROBCO that manufactures equipment and accessories for production, HOS Agronomy which provides advisory in agriculture and farm management, and Engsko- the manufacturers of high quality millstones and tailor made milling systems and equipment spanning decades of experience with grain handling and flour milling.

“We organise these visits regularly for Ugandans in the Agriculture and Food sector to get to know some of the leading companies in the world that are based in Denmark, that add value to the food chain, it is also an opportunity for these companies to create synergies with local companies in order to grow business and market for their technologies,” said the Danish Ambassador, Nicolaj A. Hejberg Petersen.

The delegation also plans to visit Uganda’s Head of State to further discuss agriculture and food technologies and value addition for economic growth of the country.

A similar event was hosted in Uganda between in October 2019.




