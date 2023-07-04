Danish embassy speaks on delayed passport approvals

The Danish Embassy has revealed that it will only be issuing visas to Ugandans holding passports given from 2019.

The embassy clarified that those with the new polycarbonate version will have to wait as it commences with the verification process.

In March, Uganda upgraded from the paper e-passport to the polycarbonate one, which was introduced to, among others, enhance travel security.

However, Ugandan students travelling to Denmark with the new polycarbonate passport were reportedly blocked since the government there is yet to recognise the new passports issued by Kampala.

Reports from the Directorate of Citizens and Immigration Control (DCIC) indicate that more than 7,000 Ugandans had travelled abroad using the new polycarbonate passport.

Of these, 98 had managed to travel to Denmark while some had been blocked from proceeding with the visa application process.

“This is a standard procedure when a new passport is introduced by another country. In the meantime, visas can still be issued for those holding the passports issued from 2019,” Ms Anne Sofie Oxlund, the officer-in-charge of public affairs at the embassy, said.

Ms Oxlund added: “The embassy can inform that the Danish authorities are working on the verification and acknowledgement of the new type of the Ugandan passport with a view to concluding the process as quickly as possible.”

Last week, the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to this publication that Ugandans travelling to Denmark will have to be patient for two weeks as they wait for the approval from the Scandinavia country.

Mr Simon Mundeyi, the ministry spokesperson, blamed the delayed passport approvals on the Danish government.

“The Danish government has not taken time to verify and certify our passports. Ugandans traveling to Denmark will have to be patient for two weeks as we finalise with the Danish Embassy to wait for authorisation from Denmark,” Mr Mundeyi said in an interview.

He explained that the government had fulfilled all the standards required by International Civil Aviation and Organisation (ICAO) and the Ugandan passports have not been rejected anywhere.

“The issue is with the Danish government which takes its time to verify and they are not like other countries such as the USA and Canada, which are fast,” he said.