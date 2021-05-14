Daring cattle rustlers raid Gen Gutti’s farm

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

Daring cattle rustlers Thursday evening raided the farm of the chairperson of the Makindye-based General Court Martial, Lt.Gen Andrew Gutti in Lorengechora town council, Napak District, and made away with 130 heads of cattle.

The raid happened just hours after a peace and reconciliation meeting among three Karimojong clans; the Matheniko of Moroto, Jie of Kotido and Bokora of Napak and Turkana of Kenya which was held in Naitakwae ground in Moroto Municipality.

One of the neighbors, Mr Simon Korobe told Daily Monitor that the suspected warriors who were fully armed took advantage of the heavy downpour and raided the General’s farm while the Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel deployed to guard it were all asleep.

“They came in a big number, entered the General’s farm and selected a large size of animals and moved away swiftly,” he said.

Ms Betty Nangiro, another neighbor wondered where the rustlers got the courage to raid the farm.

Major Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson confirmed the raid but said 100 heads of cattle had been recovered so far.

Major Mugisa said the army recovered the animals in Kautakou village heading to Moroto District.

“We have so far recovered 100 heads of cattle but 30 are still missing. However, our soldiers are trailing them and I know we shall get them,” he said.

Major Mugisa warned the Karimojong warriors against cattle rusting, adding that the practice was frustrating development in the sub region.

The raid comes just weeks after a group of unknown thugs broke into the General’s ancestral home and drove off with a Massey Ferguson tractor.

The suspected thugs broke into the General’s home in Iriiri Village in Iriiri Sub County in Napak District on March 31.

Assistant Inspector of Police Mr Michael Longole, the police spokesperson in South Karamoja said the thugs abandoned the tractor in a nearby bush after it ran out of fuel.

A week before that, the General’s Orange farm was set on fire. No arrests were made.