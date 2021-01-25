Dark cloud, sombre mood hover over Kapyeemi as Bisaka’s body arrives

By Alex Tumuhimbise More by this Author

There was a sombre mood and a dark cloud of grief hovering over Kapyeemi, the headquarters of Faith of unity religious sect in Muhorro town council, Kagadi district after the arrival of the body of self-proclaimed god Owobusobozi Bisaka on Sunday evening.

Owobusobozi Bisaka the founder of the religious sect died earlier this month in Kenya’s capital Nairobi where he had been rushed for treatment.

His body arrived at Kapyeemi, the headquarters of the faith of unity in Muhorro town council by a military chopper, AF-605.

The body was received by UPDF, police, family members, select followers and believers of the Faith of unity and government officials led by state minister for public service Mr.David Karubanga, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kigorobya County, Hoima district.

Karubanga described Bisaka as a faithful leader who advocated for peace, unity and transparency.

‘‘He has been a unique religious leader who preached unity, peace and also loved his country. Losing such a leader is very sad. We are here to ensure that his burial is successful. The president directed that Bisaka should be accorded official burial and we are here to ensure that everything is right,’’ Karubanga said.

Advertisement

Kagadi woman member of parliament, Jenipher Mbabazi said Bisaka will be remembered as a religious leader who preached hard work and unity.

‘‘I have learnt many things from taata Owobubozi more especially unity which has been evident among his followers. He has taught people to work hard and he had many development projects,’’ Mbabazi said.

Kagadi Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Lilian Ruteraho said that security at Kapyeemi has been heightened to restrict potential large numbers of Bisaka followers.

‘‘No one will be allowed here without a mask. People know that we are faced with covid-19 pandemic and no one will be allowed here without invitation,’’ Ruteraho said.

Highly regarded as the oracle and source of spiritual power amongst followers of his cult, the believers who are locally known as ‘‘abaikiriza’’ are pondering on the next move to save the religious sect which has over one million followers around the world.

Omuhereza Bandiho from Kigando, Kijangi Sub County, and Kakumiro district said that he was shocked by the sad news of the death of their ‘spiritual father’. He however said he is waiting on what the top priests locally known as ‘‘Abakwenda’’ will direct them to do.

‘‘We are ready to continue with the faith like other people do in different religions,’’ Bandiho said.

Ms Kusiima Ariho a faith of unity member in Mwitanzigye Sub County said that Owobusobozi’s death is rather going to strengthen the faith.

‘‘No one knows what will happen after. We are ready to go on,’’ Kusiima said.

According to a statement from the office of the prime minister, President Museveni has directed that Bisaka should be accorded a befitting official burial.

The statement adds that in respect to the president’s directive, the prime minister’s office and the family of Owobusobozi Bisaka have agreed to have him buried on Friday January 31.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com