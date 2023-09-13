DAS warehouse fire fully  extinguished

A joint group of fire fighters from Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Uganda Police and Uganda People’s Defense Airforce(UPDAF) have fully extinguished the fire which gutted Das building in Entebbe Municipality on the evening of September 12. It is reported that property worth billions of shillings were destroyed by the fire.

According to the Manager Public Affairs Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Vianney Luggya, "The fire was fully extinguished at around 6pm and as part of the strategy and priority for the fire-fighters was to restrict/contain the fire from spreading to nearby buildings which were in close proximity to the affected structure, and they did that very well in light of the difficult access to the affected building."

He added that, "The firemen gallantly put out the fire several times, but it kept re-igniting from the base of the many items that were kept in that building since the burnt materials were melting and burning from the bottom. It is important to note that the building which caught fire is located outside the premises of Entebbe International Airport so the incident had no impact on the operations at the Airport."

Mr Luggya clarified that, "The Cargo storage facilities utilized by DAS Handling Ltd for the management of air cargo are located at the newly established cargo center which is far away from the fire incident. We therefore wish to clarify that contrary to the impressions created by some social media posts, the airport’s cargo was not affected by the fire. All cargo and passenger operations have seamlessly proceeded without any disruption."

He commended the Uganda Police Force (UPF), Uganda People’s Defence AirForce(UPDAF) and all other stakeholders who worked closely with UCAA to ensure that the situation was under control.

He however stated that the firemen are still on ground monitoring for safety reasons as investigations are carried on.

On Tuesday last evening fire gutted Das warehouse, one of the ground handling agencies operating at Entebbe International Airport ,destroying property worth billions of shillings. Among the items destroyed were mosquito nets imported by National Medical Stores (NMS) on behalf of the Ministry of Health to be distributed to people.