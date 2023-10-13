Data analytics reshape driving permit renewals

At around 1.15pm, Juma Ssekitoleko was leaving the premises of the Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) after renewing his driver’s licence. The process had taken him less than 20 minutes. He could hardly believe it.

“Imagine, I paid Shs212,300 ($57) in the bank, came here with the receipt and that’s all I needed. See, I’m walking out with my licence. No middleman, no delays, no threatening queues – it is really organised and I’m grateful for their services,” he beamed.

Mr Ssekitoleko is the beneficiary of innovative data integrations that are revolutionising public services to citizens in Uganda.

“Data integration has already been identified as a key principle of the country’s unfolding National Data Strategy,” says Martin Gordon Mubangizi, the head of the United Nations Global Pulse Uganda Office, adding, “This aligns with the United Nation’s transformational common agenda that calls for data as a critical capability for attaining the sustainable development goals.”

Mr Ssekitoleko, who got his first driving licence back in the 1980s, couldn’t agree more.

“It used to be a foldable three-page leaflet,” he said of the driving licence back then. “You would pay Shs200 over the counter for a year, Shs600 for three years. Then you would be issued a receipt, which you would gum onto your permit.”

Applicants were at the mercy of third parties. “They would,” Mr Ssekitoleko told Saturday Monitor, “ask for money so you would be dealt with faster.” Short of that, “you would brave the queue all day in rain or hot sun, or even return the next day to face the same challenges. But if you paid, these middlemen processed everything for you and you just received the licence.”

Mr Fred Kizito agrees that the old system was corrupt and tiresome.

“The people before were arrogant,” he recalls, adding, “They’d bark at you for any mistake. You had to be on time, otherwise you’d pay something to someone.”

Mr Kizito hazarded the average time it took to renew a licence to be a little over two hours.

“Even if you’re late, the services are quick. I don’t know what has changed,” Mr Kizito said of the half-hour needed to renew a licence nowadays.

So what really has changed? Mr Andrew Kagoda, the project coordinator for the UDLS under the Works and Transport ministry, said the greater integration among government agencies and increase in data sharing has had a ripple effect.

“We are relying on the Nira (National Identification and Registration Authority) database when authenticating people who come for our services,” he said.

This has not only improved efficiency but also weeded out fraudsters.

“Suppose someone goes to Nira and gives their name then comes here with a different name, [they will be red-flagged],” he said, adding, “Linking up with Nira ensures citizens with genuine biodata acquire government documents.”

Mr James Okello, the head of security at UDLS, confirmed that using Nira data had led to a sharp decrease in driving licence forgeries. This, per Mr Kagoda, also owes to the fact that UDLS doesn’t take money directly from clients but rather gets them to pay via the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

“It shortens the process,” Mr Kagoda said, explaining that clerks at the counter, who scan the barcode on URA receipts rather than arduously count cash, finish their job in a matter of seconds.

A work in progress

Mr Kagoda hastened to tell Saturday Monitor that data entrusted to UDLS’ care is always kept safe during verification. He, for instance, revealed that the UDLS can only access four areas of bio-data from Nira—a person’s name, date of birth, gender and picture. He proceeded to note that the ultimate vision at the Works and Transport ministry remains the “total integration of data among government agencies.” This mandate is drawn from the Access to Information Act, which allows for data sharing and access among government ministries and agencies.

Complete integration will end duplication of data such as photos and fingerprints, presently held by various ministries and agencies.

“This would save government spending because we would get data from just one source—Nira,” the project coordinator for the UDLS said, adding that the ecosystem will foster data integrity too because “for anyone to make any changes in their data, we’d have to send them to Nira first.”

Better days ahead

To the likes of Mr Ssekitoleko and Mr Kizito, the promise of UDLS services getting better will doubtless further whet their appetite.

“A person could come here empty-handed, just scan their fingerprint and be done with verification,” said Mr Kagoda.

But what if the Nira or URA systems went down? Mr Kagoda admitted that such a scenario can be a temporary problem but shouldn’t “limit the possibilities data integration is bringing onboard.” It is, he added, “worth investing in.”

For integration to work, agencies must digitalise their operations, a process that is far from complete. For example, refugees—and bear in mind that Uganda plays host to a big number of them—are still outside the integrated system.

“Refugees have to be cleared by the Prime Minister’s office and they are still operating with spreadsheets,” said Ms Catherine Nantume, the communications and customer care manager at UDLS. “Until they develop a digital system, we shall have to keep requesting lists of those cleared for driving.”

Similarly, foreigners must have their passports checked for the immigration stamp. Mr Kagoda was quick to see scope for improvement here too.

“We need to foster cross-country data sharing,” he said. “We should be able to authenticate these people directly from their home countries.”

Law enforcement

Unsurprisingly, the police are also tapping into Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) databases.

“This is for traffic law enforcement,” said Mr Andrew Kagoda, the project coordinator for the UDLS under the Works and Transport ministry. “We are building a points system where if you breach traffic rules your points are depleted until it gets to a point where your licence is suspended.”

In that event, Ms Catherine Nantume, the communications and customer care manager at UDLS, added, culprits will “be forced to go back to driving school and start the process afresh.”

Besides law enforcement, UDLS data has value for research, policy and planning.

“We have data on how many drivers are licensed, and drivers with different categories of licences—all this is available and can be utilised,” said Mr Kagoda.

Technology aside, Pamela Ingabiire Musiime, the field operations manager at UDLS, said staff were mastering a system that puts clients first. The team had set a goal that clients should not spend more than 40 minutes on the premises. If they came ready with the necessary receipts, service would be prompt and efficient.

“We come from a point of ‘we don’t want to waste your time as a client’. It’s a client-based service,” she noted.

The integrated system was incepted in March 2021 and has produced one of the fastest and most efficient public services in Uganda, serving 1,200 people daily in the Kampala office alone.

“Our longest time is 45 minutes—that’s peak hours—and it can be as fast as eight minutes if you come early in the morning,” said Mr Kagoda.

Ms Nantume joked: “Ugandans seem to have a lot of time. They come here ready to return in a few days and when you tell them they are walking out with their licence, they are wowed.”