Date set for hearing of Kwoyelo’s sentence

The International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court has scheduled the sentencing of Thomas Kwoyelo, a former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), for October 16, 2024. The sentencing will take place at Gulu High Court with ICD judges presiding.

Ms Juliet Hatanga, the court’s deputy registrar, confirmed the date and explained that while the ICD has successfully handled high-profile cases, there are still gaps to address, particularly in making justice meaningful for victims. “The sentencing date has been fixed for October 16, and it will be held in Gulu High Court with ICD judges,” Ms Hatanga said.

To ensure the sentencing has a meaningful impact on the victims, the court will conduct outreach sessions in the areas where the crimes were committed. “Today, we had a successful sitting aimed at providing feedback to the community and victims on what the judgment means,” Ms. Hatanga added. She emphasized that understanding the sentencing phase is crucial for the victims and stakeholders.

Ms Hatanga also highlighted the importance of gathering victim opinions and stakeholder feedback to inform decisions on reparations and sentencing outcomes. “It is important for us as the registry to understand the harms suffered and determine what reparations would be most appropriate for the community,” she said.

Hon. Lady Justice Susan Okalany, Deputy Head of the ICD, noted that victims are primarily concerned with reparations and compensation for the harm caused by Kwoyelo’s crimes. She explained that the outreach efforts in Pabo Town Council and Pagak former IDP camps are designed to brief victims about the judgment, convictions, and the next steps in the process.

“They want compensation for their losses, including burned houses, trauma, and injuries,” Justice Okalany said. “We are here to explain the judgment, convictions, acquittals, and the next stage, which includes sentencing and reparation under Ugandan law.”