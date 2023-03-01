Date set for release of UACE results 

The Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni, is expected to release the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results on Friday.

The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, yesterday confirmed that the exams will be released on Friday at 11am.

They are expected to be released at State House Nakasero.

According to sources, the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) is today slated to brief the minister of Education about how the students performed ahead of the release of the results.

This is the last batch of the national examinations to be released by Uneb.

The first two sets of the end of cycle examinations; Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) and Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, have already been released.

The students slated to score more than two principal passes will qualify to join universities and other tertiary institutions. Those who fail to attain two principle passes will be required to repeat Senior Six or use their UCE results to join tertiary institutions.