Dead fish, livestock raise suspicion of toxic pollution on River Alupe

A suspected case of toxic pollution in River Alupe has left residents of Busia district alarmed after dead fish and livestock were discovered along the riverbanks earlier this week. The river, which supports hundreds of families on both sides of the Uganda-Kenya border, has raised fears of a potential health crisis.

Communities in Buteba sub-county, who rely on the river for drinking water, fishing, and farming, were shocked by the sudden change in the river's appearance. Residents reported that the water initially had an oily film, then turned green and finally dark.

"Alupe River has always had clear water, but on that morning I saw an oily film. Shortly after, it turned green, and then it became dark," said Mr Charles Ouma Okitui, a resident of Alupe village. He witnessed fish dying in large numbers and confirmed that a cow belonging to a resident died after drinking the polluted water.

Despite warnings, some residents were seen collecting the dead fish for food. "People are scrambling to pick the fish, but we're worried it may not be safe for human consumption," Mr. Okitui said.

The pollution has sparked concerns about the potential health risks associated with using the river water. Mr. Emmanuel Okitui from Amagoro village suspects the pollution may have been caused by a major chemical leak from the Wagagai Gold Mining Company, a Chinese firm investing over $200m in gold extraction and processing.

"Pollution of this magnitude could only have come from Wagagai," he claimed. However, Mr. Allan Mugarura, the environment officer at Wagagai, denied the allegations, saying the company values the river as much as the community does.

"We need clean water for our operations, so we cannot afford to pollute River Alupe," Mr. Mugarura said. He added that the company recycles all wastewater through tailing dams and ensures it is reused within the factory.

Local officials have launched investigations into the source of the contamination. Mr. Jimmy Ngolobe, the Busia senior natural resources officer, confirmed that water samples had been collected for testing.

"We're working with the Ministry of Water and Environment to determine what substance caused the pollution and whether the water poses a danger to human and animal health," he said.

Environmental activists and local leaders are urging the government to impose temporary restrictions on using the river until test results are released. Ms. Mary Birungi, another resident, said the river has been their only water source since boreholes dried up, allegedly due to mining activities.

"We use it for cooking, drinking, and farming. Now we fear for our health," she said. Ms. Emily Akware echoed the concern, calling for urgent intervention.

"We are appealing to the Ministry of Water and NEMA to investigate and protect the community," she said.

The incident has raised urgent questions about environmental monitoring around major industrial operations and the preparedness of local authorities to respond to ecological disasters.



