Death by drowning: Police retrieve CCTV footage at Seeta High School

Police detectives have retrieved the Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from Seeta High School, which they are using as crucial evidence in the case of death by drowning that happened last week.

Mr Rusoke Kituuma, the Police spokesperson, on Monday, while addressing the media, said that detectives from Mukono Police Station have retrieved the footage which they are analyzing to aid them in the investigations.

Mr Rusoke said that as part of the investigation, several school administrators have recorded statements with police, and some arrests have been made.

“We have arrested the swimming pool attendant because the school tasked him to be responsible as far as swimming is concerned. Detectives thought he had an explanation to give on how the deceased ended up in the swimming pool,” Rusoke said.

He said that the case file is ready and they are waiting for guidance from the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution

Last Monday morning, rumours of a student’s death spread through Mukono town. Parents, teachers, and residents whispered about the incident, but neither school administrators nor local police issued a formal statement. Attempts to get confirmation from the school and area police failed; later, Kampala Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident.

Police identified the deceased as 21-year-old Kevin Nsamba, a Senior Six student who was in the school's boarding section. According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at around 5:30PM.

Police's preliminary findings indicate that after participating in a football match with fellow students, Kevin and others ran toward the school’s swimming pool. At the time, there were trainees in the pool under the supervision of a trainer or lifeguard. Kevin reportedly jumped into the deep end of the pool.

A police detective informed this publication that after a scheduled movie session, students noticed Kevin was missing.

“A search was launched but failed to find him. His absence was reported through the school’s chain of command, ending with the principal, who reported the matter to police the next day, around midday,” a detective said.

This tragedy comes just months after the unresolved death of Elishama Ssesaazi, a 16-year-old senior three student at Seeta High School’s main campus. He was reported to have taken his own life, but police investigations remain inconclusive. The two cases have intensified concerns about student safety across Seeta High Schools, which are owned by the State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo.

Just weeks before Ssesaazi’s death, Carnelian Mary Ndagire, a senior three student at Mpoma Girls’ School, set herself on fire in protest of returning to her institution. A month after Ssesaazi’s death, Ivan Oloya, a 30-year-old teacher at Seeta High’s Mbalala campus, was brutally killed near Code High School.

Five suspects, including a 16-year-old, were arrested, but the motive remains unclear. These incidents have heightened fears about safety in schools within Mukono District, with the community questioning whether systemic issues are being ignored.

The back-to-back deaths at Seeta High School have unsettled the Mukono community. Parents are increasingly anxious, and students report a growing sense of fear on campus.

Growing Trend

In 2024, drowning was the most frequent water-related offense recorded by the Police with 119 cases reported. While this number represents a decrease from 138 cases in 2023, it still accounts for a significant portion (62%) of all maritime offenses. The report also indicates that drowning was the second most common cause of death after traffic accidents among postmortem examinations conducted by the police.