Death of Kamuswaga’s mum reconciles Kooki, Buganda

After nearly 15 years of strained relations between the Kooki Chiefdom and the Buganda Kingdom, a moment of shared grief has opened a path toward reconciliation. Last week, Namasole Rovence Namatovu Mazinga, mother of His Royal Highness Kamuswaga Apollo Ssansa Kabumbuli II's death, brought together royal officials from both institutions in a rare display of unity and mutual respect.

Loss that touched two kingdoms

Namasole Rovence Namatovu Mazinga passed away on the evening of Wednesday, October 15, at around 9pm in Kampala, after a long battle with cancer.

Her death deeply impacted the royal family in Kooki and resonated throughout Buganda, underscoring the enduring cultural and historical ties between the two institutions. In a condolence message delivered by Mr Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, Speaker of the Buganda Lukiiko (Parliament), the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, expressed his sympathy to the Kamuswaga and the people of Kooki.

“We thank the Lord for the life of the late Namasole Rovence Namatovu Mazinga and for enabling her to fulfil her duties as a mother and guiding figure to the Kamuswaga,” the letter stated. “We also thank all those who cared for her during the illness,” it added. The letter was read during the burial ceremony held on Sunday, October 19, at the Kooki royal tombs in Serinya Village, Byakabanda Sub-county. Also in attendance was Ms Gertrude Ssebuggwawo, Buganda Kingdom’s official representative in Kooki, alongside other senior Buganda officials. Their presence was widely interpreted as a symbolic gesture of goodwill and a possible turning point in the long-standing rift between the two cultural entities.

Historical ties

To appreciate the weight of this gesture, it’s essential to understand the historical bond between Kooki and Buganda. Located in present-day Rakai District in southern Uganda, the Kooki Cultural Institution dates back to the 18th century, founded by Prince Bwohe who broke away from the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom.

Over time, Kooki evolved into an independent kingdom with its own identity and the Kamuswaga as its traditional leader.

In 1896, Kooki signed an allegiance agreement with Buganda, recognising the Kabaka as the overall sovereign while retaining internal autonomy. This pact, later upheld by the British colonial administration, allowed Kooki to maintain its own leadership and cultural structures within the larger Buganda framework. For many decades, relations remained cordial. But in recent years, disputes over recognition and autonomy frayed this long-standing relationship.

Years of strained relations

Tensions escalated notably around 2010, when Kooki began agitating for greater autonomy, some even advocating secession. Kooki leaders cited the 1896 agreement as a basis for self-governance, while Buganda insisted Kooki remained one of its 18 traditional counties (Amasaza). Incidents followed. In January 2022, four Buganda officials, including Ms Gertrude Nakalanzi Ssebuggwawo, were arrested in Kooki for allegedly “trespassing” and installing sub-county chiefs without Kamuswaga’s approval.

Earlier in 2018, demonstrations erupted when Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga attempted to visit Kooki to promote the “Emmwanyi Terimba” (Coffee Doesn’t Lie) campaign. Though initially blocked, he was eventually allowed entry with added security. That same year, Kooki authorities announced a formal break from Buganda, citing persistent marginalisation and disrespect. They demanded direct engagement between the Kabaka and the Kamuswaga before any reconciliation could be considered.

A moment of reflection and unity

The death of Kamuswaga’s mother, however, appears to have shifted the tone. For the first time in years, senior Buganda officials visited Kooki not to negotiate, but to mourn, sending a powerful message of empathy and shared identity. Political analysts interpret the Kabaka’s message as more than a condolence, it was a quiet yet deliberate signal of reconciliation. Mr Isaac Byamugisha, 67, an elder in Kooki and former minister in the Kamuswaga’s cabinet, expressed optimism about a renewed relationship.

“I have known both the Kabaka and the Kamuswaga since my youth,” he said. “We have always loved and respected both as our leaders. This is the time for unity, not division. When leaders fight, it’s the people who suffer.” Other local leaders in Rakai echoed his sentiments, noting that prolonged hostility had negatively affected community development and joint initiatives between the two institutions. Mr Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, Buganda’s Information minister, emphasised the familial bond between the Kabaka and the Kamuswaga.

He said: “Those who try to create conflict between them are misguided. The Kabaka’s letter, delivered by the Lukiiko Speaker, is a strong signal of enduring friendship.” The Kooki’s spokesperson, Mr Stanley Ndawula, welcomed the gesture as consistent with Kamuswaga’s long-held stance. “We’re not surprised. We’ve always said that if our culture is respected, we’re open to collaboration with Buganda. The Kabaka’s message affirms that,” he said.

While reconciliation won’t happen overnight, this moment has reopened dialogue. Sources close to both institutions suggest that quiet, informal conversations are already underway, exploring ways to redefine the relationship while honouring Kooki’s unique heritage. Cultural commentators argue that peace between Kooki and Buganda would not only benefit their royal houses but also their people who share a common language, traditions, and economic interests.

About kooki

Kooki Chiefdom in Rakai District, joined the Buganda Kingdom in 1896 through a formal agreement that preserved its cultural autonomy. However, in recent years, the chiefdom has demanded recognition of its special status, seeking privileges such as a throne for the Kamuswaga in Mengo’s Lukiiko hall, and elevation above other county chiefs.

Some demands remain unmet. In 2016, the Kooki Council banned the singing of the Buganda anthem at schools and official functions under its jurisdiction and adopted English as the primary language in council meetings. Today, Kooki uses its own flag and anthem, asserting its distinct identity. In grief, the two institutions have been reminded of what unites them: blood, culture, and the enduring hope for unity.



