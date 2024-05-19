Death parts footballing ‘twins’ Kajoba, Basena

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević leapt excitedly and punched the air before turning to maniacally hug, first, goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba, and, later, Moses Basena, the assistant coach.

Only 34 minutes had been played, but the orgy of joy unconfined suggested that Uganda was well on track to play at its first Africa Cup of Nations or Afcon finals since 1978.

The posture of some Comorian players, who hung their heads low on that wet September 4 day in 2016, was also telling. A first Afcon finals appearance since 1978 beckoned.

Basena was still a wide-eyed eight-year-old when hosts Ghana beat Uganda to the African title behind Opoku Afriyie’s pair of goals in 1978. Like many of his contemporaries, Basena had grown up eager to emulate Uganda’s class of 1978. His nondescript playing career, however, never brought him within a whisker of matching the class of 1978.

Unlike many of his contemporaries whose hairlines have receded, giving them imposing foreheads, Basena still has a full head of hair. He, however, chooses to keep it well-trimmed, almost at scalp level.

Kajoba, who turned 55 early this month, was one of those contemporaries of Basena’s whose receding hairline left him with no choice but to spot a bald look. Different, yes, but the spitting image of, to some extent, Kajoba’s playing career, and, most certainly, coaching career was joined at the hip with Basena. So much so that it was not a striking coincidence when Kajoba accepted an offer to join Basena as his sidekick in the Ihefu FC dugout last year.

While Ihefu gave Basena a pink slip after 50 days, Kajoba—who previously had been debilitated by heart complications and diabetes—was still part of the Tanzanian club’s backroom staff when he died suddenly on Monday. After learning about Kajoba’s death, Micho said he was “devastated.” The Serbian tactician, who took Uganda to the 2017 Afcon finals with Kajoba and Basena in tow, nonetheless disclosed that he remembers with a sentimental fondness “each moment we have spent together, creating unforgettable memories that history books will keep forever as legends never die.”

Plucky opponent

Long before accepting to work alongside Micho and Basena in April of 2015, Kajoba was, as Paul Mukatabala eulogised in a May 2020 Facebook post, “one of the more difficult and stubborn opponents for SC Villa to overcome.” The former Villa midfielder was referring to Kajoba’s time at Coffee. A picture Mukatabala attached to the aforesaid post, with Kajoba—sporting a full head of hair—throwing one arm around his shoulders and the other on Mathias Kaweesa, is worth pondering.

Kaweesa joined Villa in 1993 from KCC. He had previously been on Coffee United’s books. The gangly striker, however, joined Coffee at the time Basena had made up his mind to go to Villa Park. Before joining Villa in time for the 1991 season, Basena had suffered at the hands of the Jogoos. The 1990 season saw Villa and Coffee engage in an intriguing arm-wrestle. It proved a great disappointment for the Coffee faithful.

It had been two decades since Coffee won its only league title. Many of its fans had thought or at least hoped that it would shake the monkey off its back after making a purposeful start to the 1990 season. In fact, a vast network of observers, who provided unmatched insight into what was going on, led Coffee fans to believe that theirs had the hallmarks of a championship-winning outfit.

The assessment was not so wide off the mark. While it was still a season before Kaweesa arrived from Nsambya, there was a lot to like about Coffee. Kajoba was impregnable in goal, Ibrahim Buwembo industrious on the left flank, and Basena a great source of utility. Yet after attracting a great deal of good press, Villa pipped Coffee to the title by two points.

‘Twins’ part company

After the heartrending experience, Basena made a bleak reference to exploring options elsewhere. He had been at Coffee since 1988, with nothing to show for his endeavours. The proverbial twins joined at the hip would finally be separated. When Villa came calling, Basena was not about to refuse to venture beyond his comfort zone—away from the hip of Kajoba.

Basena has always insisted on reading everything through, and was not in doubt about what he was getting into. To say that Villa was star-studded was putting it mildly. To get game time in a Villa shirt, Basena needed to upstage stalwarts like Twaha Kivumbi and Zaidi Tebesigwa in the engine room. Some days at Villa Park were good, others bad, and most so-so.

A sense of energy and accomplishment filtered back into Basena’s ranks when Villa won the league title in 1992. From a personal perspective, his crowning achievement came during a 1993 African Cup of Champions Clubs quarter final first leg match against Ivorian titans Asec Mimosas.

Having been losing finalists the previous year, the smart money was on Villa faring well in their backyard. The form of the Villa players, however, dropped off precipitously early on. Soon the hosts were plunged into new depths of anxiety when they fell behind. Jolted out of their slumber, Villa players threw the kitchen sink at Asec Mimosas in a bid to banish the lingering stench of failure.

Nothing seemed to work. With the game well into added time, the emotional tenor of Villa fans gained in its amplitude. Their coach Timothy Ayiekoh exacerbated the poisonous rancour when, in a final roll of the dice, he sent Basena on for Idi Batambuze. This smacked of culpable passivity in the face of defeat, especially since Basena was not known to have a knack for scoring goals.

Yet Basena’s first act was to assume a position in the opposition’s box in anticipation of a corner kick Paul Hasule was preparing to take. Hasule delivered the set piece straight to his head, and bang! Equaliser. That equaliser, as inconsequential as it proved (Villa failed to find funds to make the trip to Abidjan, and ended up being banned by CAF for two years after the forfeiture) cemented a bond between Villa fans and Basena.

Villa fans also had fond memories of Basena’s equaliser in a 1993 league game against Express Football Club. The match, which took place on the last day of the season, was a title decider. Again, Basena’s goal proved to be inconsequential, but nonetheless ensured that he would be fondly remembered as Villa don’t particularly like losing at the hands of Express.

Reunited

But don’t be fooled, the separated ‘Siamese twins’ were hardly in a good place. One of them was homesick. Eventually, those goal-scoring cameos did not stop Basena from swapping Villa for Coffee ahead of the 1994 season. After three seasons in which he had to contend with bit-part roles, Basena thought a return to Coffee would allow him to reconnect with a past that he once tried to erase.

In a bid to extricate himself from the bit-part embrace and regain his verve, Basena came dangerously close to being dealt a death blow. It was on an oppressively humid afternoon when Coffee’s team bus swerved off the road in a leafy Luweero enclave. Midday was closing in, with the final destination of Arua still some hours away. The 1994 season was still in its infancy on a dark day that would go on to consume Basena for the next few years.

Basena and Kajoba always took particular delight in sitting at the front of the team bus. As players, both combined deep intelligence with the ability to stay calm. They were, however, far from being calm when the bus driver lost control of the driving wheel. Basena came off worst of the two in the accident that had no fatalities. Besides suffering bruises to the face after whiplashing his head, Basena’s knee also snapped on impact. He was never the same, as a player.

Coaching careers

During that injury-stricken season, Basena was asked to join Tom Lwanga’s backroom staff at KCC. By 1995, Basena had acquired his first coaching badges. He worked briefly at Villa International, a faction of SC Villa that died with its founder Patrick Kawooya.

When Hasule was appointed Simba Sports Club coach in 1996, he asked Basena to be his sidekick. Basena took over the coaching reins in 1998 when Villa prised Hasule from Simba’s grasp. Around that time, Mike Mutebi joined Basena in the Simba dugout to ensure the latter would not feel the heavy weight of the office.

At Simba, Basena showed himself to be cautious and measured in his approach. Working with players like Kajoba, his senior by a year, made Basena feel more secure and less likely to be overawed.

It certainly helped that Basena’s memory was prodigious. He was meticulous in reviewing even the smallest detail when it came to defensively setting up Simba. The army side was extremely hard to break down, and banked heavily on Kajoba’s exploits in goal. Still, the team was soundly beaten in the 1998 Uganda Cup final after Hasule’s tactical nous helped Villa complete a league and cup double.

Not long after, Kajoba hung up his gloves. He would take his obdurateness as a player into his coaching career. It is an attribute that Micho seems to love. It, therefore, came as no surprise when the Serb, together with the ‘Siamese twins’, fitted hand in glove.

As a small token of his appreciation for superintending over a 2017 Afcon qualifying campaign in which Uganda gave away only two goals, Micho offered Kajoba an all-expense paid trip to Johannesburg, South Africa in May of 2018. Spanish titans FC Barcelona had been pencilled in to play a high-profile friendly match against Mamelodi Sundowns before a sold-out crowd at FNB Stadium. Micho meticulously timed the trip to Johannesburg to coincide with Barça’s visit. Denis Onyango was expected to keep goal for the Downs—and indeed he did for the first half—against the star-studded Barça attack. While the match was dismissed as a glorified training session in some quarters—and in some respects it gave every impression of being just that—Micho thought it would be gratifying for Kajoba to watch a net-minder he put through his paces pit his wits against Leo Messi and company.