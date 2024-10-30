Death toll from Kigogwa tanker explosion rises to 28

The death toll from the devastating fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa along Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District has risen to 28, Uganda Police confirmed on Tuesday.

This follows the death of two more victims who succumbed to fire burns at Kiruddu Referral Hospital.

In a statement shared on their X account, Uganda Police stated, “The death toll from the Kigogwa fire has risen to 28 after two more victims died at Kiruddu Hospital. Their remains have been released to their families for burial.”

Police spokesperson Mr Rusoke Kituumwa confirmed the latest fatalities, identifying one victim as a man and the other as a female juvenile.

Preliminary police findings indicate that that the fire was ignited by a charcoal stove which was at the crime scene at the time the tanker overturned, sparking a rush from residents to siphon fuel.

Flames spread rapidly burning nearby properties, including shops, homes, and motorcycles.

The truck driver is reportedly in hiding, according to Mr Kituumwa. Kigogwa town residents blamed the deadly road crashes in their area on government's failure to install road humps.