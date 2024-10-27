Death toll in Kigogwa fuel tanker fire rises to 24

The death toll from the Tuesday Kigogwa fuel tanker explosion on Kampala-Gulu road in Wakiso District has risen to 24, the Uganda Police Force has confirmed.

Uganda Police Force Director of Health Services, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Dr Moses Byaruhanga said on Sunday that the latest report indicates that out of the 24 victims, at least 18 are males whereas six are females.

"The remains that we got from the scene are 11, and a set of three feet of children, meaning those were two bodies. Of these 24 victims, only three were juveniles," said Dr Byaruhanga during a press briefing at City Mortuary in Kampala.

The remains recovered from the scene were burnt beyond recognition, requiring DNA testing to identify the victims.

Fortunately, DNA testing results matched all samples with the victims, allowing authorities to release the bodies to their families.

"The results were out yesterday, and good enough, all the samples matched with the victims, and the bodies shall be handed over to the families if they show up," Dr Byaruhanga explained.

Victims who died at Kiruddu Hospital were easily identified and handed over to their relatives for burial. Authorities coordinated with Bombo Military Hospital to process the release of victims' bodies.

Police are still searching for the fuel tanker driver, who is on the run.

State Minister for ICT and National Guidance Godfrey Kabbyanga urged the public to provide information on the driver's whereabouts.

"We have written to Uganda Revenue Authority to provide information on the vehicle's ownership," Kabbyanga said, announcing that affected families will receive Shs5 million for lost loved ones and Shs1 million for those receiving treatment.