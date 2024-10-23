Death toll in Kigogwa tanker explosion rises to 15

The death toll from Tuesday fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa town on Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District has risen to 15, according to police.

At least 11 people died at the scene when the driver of the fuel tanker lost control before it overturned and burst into flames moments later.

Four people died Wednesday morning in the hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

“Twenty-four others were injured, with 15 currently in ICU and nine in the normal ward at Kiruddu referral hospital,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Wednesday.

The police are working to identify the deceased through DNA testing, with relatives are urged to come forward to assist in this process.