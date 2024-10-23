Hello

Death toll in Kigogwa tanker explosion rises to 15

A charcoal stove and charred maize cobs pictured at the scene where a fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa town on Kampala-Bombo road left several dead and scores injured. The woman who was roasting the maize is suspected to be one of the victims of the explosion

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

NMG

The death toll from Tuesday fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa town on Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District has risen to 15, according to police.

At least 11 people died at the scene when the driver of the fuel tanker lost control before it overturned and burst into flames moments later.
Four people died Wednesday morning in the hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

“Twenty-four others were injured, with 15 currently in ICU and nine in the normal ward at Kiruddu referral hospital,” Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Wednesday.
The police are working to identify the deceased through DNA testing, with relatives are urged to come forward to assist in this process. 

“Unfortunately, the driver of the truck involved in the accident remains at large. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, utilizing available technologies such as CCTV cameras to piece together what happened. The bodies of the victims will be released to their families once DNA testing is complete. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilant driving practices,” Mr Onyango added.
 

