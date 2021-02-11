Debate on Opposition reforms Bill suffers setback over faulty iPads

By Misairi Thembo Kahungu More by this Author

Debate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No 1, 2019, faced another setback yesterday after MPs failed to proceed without functioning iPads.

The Bill, which seeks to amend about 30 Articles of the 1995 Constitution, was moved in December 2019 by Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba, who is also the Shadow Attorney General.

The debate did not ensue after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga promised to give guidance on how to proceed during the plenary session.

“The question of quoram (two thirds of all MPs) arises when the Bill has been moved for second and third reading. But now, we are supposed to debate the report,” Ms Kadaga guided in response to a request by Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ocan to defer the Bill to the next Parliament.

However, shortly after the Speaker’s guidance, Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu raised the issue of inactive iPads that could not allow them access documents being shared.

“Since this is an important matter, we need to debate when we are looking at the document. Our iPads are not functioning and I request that you provide us with hard copies of the report as non-members of the committee to enable us debate,” Mr Ssewungu said.

For next week

In response, the Speaker deferred the debate to Tuesday next week when all members can be able to access the report.

In the report presented on Tuesday, the committee introduced a new provision in the Bill to have the term of office of Parliament and other elected officials extended to seven years beginning May 2021.

This means Uganda would hold its next general elections in 2028 instead of 2026 if it is passed.

This newspaper had broken the story of the proposed extension of term of office to seven years after the committee report was leaked in August.

The term extension has also not been opposed in a minority report signed by Mr Medard Lubega Sseggona (Busiro East), Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality, FDC) and Mr Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality, Jeema).

In the majority report, the committee justified the need to extend the term of office.

“Presidential term limits to be meaningful, the presidential term has to be sufficient enough to enable the president implement and fulfil his or her manifesto. It is the considered opinion of the Committee that the term of five years is insufficient for the implementation of the manifesto in order to have a meaningful impact on the development of the country,” the report stated.

While amending the Constitution in December 2017, Parliament voted to extend its term of office from five to seven years but it was rejected by the Constitutional Court in the petition by Male Mabirizi and others Vs Attorney General.

The justices led by the then Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo ruled that it would be a breach of contract entered with the electorate at the start of the current term in May 2016.

In their ruling on July 26, 2018, the justices said MPs ought to have extended the tenure of Parliament through a referendum because this was a crucial matter that needed public participation and endorsement.

