Deceased NRM boss, Aleper accorded official burial

The government has accorded an official burial to Simon Aleper, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson in-charge of Karamoja sub-region, who passed away in a car accident on Tuesday.

Aleper, a former Member of Parliament for Moroto Municipality, will be laid to rest on Tuesday next week.

Aleper, who was the lone occupant of his Land Cruiser registration number UAP 787Q, collided with an unidentified vehicle that forced him off the road resulting in his death. The accident happened at Bukona Village, Nakalama sub-county along the Mbale-Tirinyi Highway at around 1am on Tuesday.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said, "We feel he has been honoured well for the service he has rendered to the country... He was a very close friend of mine, and a special person to me."

Todwong also described Aleper as "a very honest person and outspoken, he would not hide his feelings... He would speak it the way it is and then you deal with it."

The wreckage of the Land Cruiser vehicle where Mr Simon Alepera was travelling in. It was towed and packed at Iganga Central Police station on July 23, 2024. PHOTO BY ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

The party has lost three Central Executive Committee (CEC) members in a period of two years, including Aleper, Ali Kirunda Kivejinja, and Jacob Oulanyah.

Todwong noted that the party was preparing for internal structure elections to replace the vacant positions.

President Yoweri Museveni has recognized Aleper's contributions to the party and the country, granting him an official burial.

The Karamoja region, a strong supporter of the NRM, will deeply feel Aleper's loss, said Todwong.

Tentative burial arrangement

The body of the late Aleper will leave Mulago Hospital Thursday morning to all saints cathedral and then would be taken to Parliament thereafter.

In the evening the body will be taken to his home in Mutungo, Nakawa Division for vigil.

Minister for Karamoja Affairs Peter Lokeris signs in condolence book as the NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong looks on Wednesday. Photo | Shabibah Nakirigya

On Friday the body will be at the party Secretariat Kyadondo, starting with CEC meeting to allow the colleagues to pay a tribute. Followed by service and then vigil over the night up to Saturday morning.