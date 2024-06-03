Deceased pilgrim hailed for being a prayer warrior

Ronald Ojok, the 32-year-old pilgrim, who died last week on his way to Namugongo to take part in today’s Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations, has been described as a prayerful person who rarely missed prayers at his local church in Nwoya District.

Mr Innocent Opio, the brother of the deceased, told Monitor yesterday that Ojok, who was part of the 250 pilgrims from Gulu who are attending this year’s event, consistently attended the annual Martyrs Day celebrations and always attended church every Sunday.

“He loved praying so much. Not even sickness could stop him from attending church. In fact, he was not feeling well by the time they set off from Gulu. He had been diagnosed with severe malaria and was on treatment,” Mr Opio said.

Aswa County MP Simon Peter Wokorach on Friday broke the sad news about the demise of Ojok, saying he was pronounced dead in Luwero District on May 27 after covering 290km.

“On a sad note, we lost a young man who passed away from Janani Luwum Memorial Secondary School, Bombo campus, where we had camped for a night. He died on Monday a few minutes past mid-day,” the MP told this reporter on May 29 upon arriving at Namugongo.

Mr Wokorach explained that Ojok started feeling unwell as they approached Luwero District, prompting other pilgrims to take him to Emus Health Centre II where he was again diagnosed with malaria and started on treatment.

“After receiving the medication, he improved and we came with him up to our camp at Janani Luwum Memorial School in Bombo. While at the camp, the condition worsened. He started vomiting and convulsing and passed on a few minutes past midday,” he narrated.

However, Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, said the Force had not received any death among the pilgrims.

“So far, no case of death has been registered. Our pilgrims have safely arrived at Namugongo,” Mr Onyango said.

According to Mr Wokorach, the body is currently being kept at Bombo Hospital mortuary and it is expected to be transported back to Nwoya District today.

Ms Anjuleta Aketo, 65, from Gulu Archdiocese described the deceased as a hero and a martyr who died while embracing his faith. The late Ojok will be buried on June 5 at his ancestral home in Koch-lee Village, Nwoya District.

About the deceased

According to the deceased’s brother, Ojok was born on February 2, 1992, to Mr Charles Opio and Ms Rose Akello.

He was baptised in 1993 and confirmed in 2009 at Gulu Cathedral.

In 1996, he joined Primary One at Abiga Primary School in Gulu. However, he dropped out of school while in Primary Seven because he used to fall sick very often.