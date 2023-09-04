Deciding factors in the Hoima LC5 by-election

Political analysts from Hoima District said the by-election will be shaped by a combination of factors, including allegations of irregularities in party primaries, sympathy votes, party dominance and the youth.

Additionally, the issue of land grabbing is a critical concern for voters in this election. Below is the breakdown of these issues.

NRM primaries accusations

The election landscape in Hoima District has been influenced by allegations of irregularities during the NRM party primaries.

These allegations have led to divisions among party members and voters, with some candidates, including Mr Yunus Mugabe, withdrawing and others choosing to run as Independents in the by-election.

Independent candidate within NRM

Mr Vincent Muhumuza, who lost in the NRM primaries and is now running as an Independent candidate, garnered significant support with 8,897 votes.

He is also backed by defectors from the NRM party, such as Mr Yunus Mugabe, who accused the NRM of failing to conduct a free and fair internal election.

Sympathy vote

The NRM candidate, Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka, received a sympathy vote in the party primaries, following the death of his father in a road accident.

This emotional connection with voters may further contribute to his final victory.

NRM dominance in Local Council

The NRM party holds a majority of local leadership positions within Hoima District, which provides an advantage to its candidate. This contrasts with Hoima City, where Opposition leaders have a stronger presence.

Youth factor

There are two youthful candidates in the by-election. Mr Moses Aguuda representing the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Mr Mugisha is representing the NRM.

The youth in the district are rallying behind these two candidates, viewing this election as an opportunity for younger leaders to take charge and address their specific concerns.